HR Technology - page 3
HR Technology
TriNet Releases Updated Mobile App
The updated app helps SMBs streamline HR processes, improve employee engagement and offer real-time access to HR information.
February 12, 2019 ・1 min read
HR Technology
How Mobile HR Can Help Your Business Create a Happy and Productive Workplace
The mobile trend is revolutionizing human resources management. In fact, research shows that HR applications are twice as likely to be used on smartphones as on computers. Not surprisingly, mobile HR solutionscontinue to gain traction among businesses.
May 23, 2016 ・3 mins read
HR Technology
This is why data is now more essential than ever in HR
Implemented correctly, people analytics can radically improve a company’s bottom line.
・1 min read
HR Technology
Protecting Your Data is Critical: Is your employer-sponsored retirement plan keeping up with best practices for information security?
The need to protect data exchanged in connection with 401(k) plans has been highlighted recently due to guidance released by the Department of Labor (DOL). Earlier this year, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a report entitled “Defined Contribution Plans: Federal Guidance Could Help Mitigate Cybersecurity Risks in 401(k) and Other Retirement Plans.” In the report, the GAO found that, while plan sponsors and their service providers (record keepers, third party administrators, custodians and payroll providers) are required to exchange the sensitive personally identifiable information of the over 100 million individuals who participate in defined contribution plans, the DOL had not clarified “the fiduciary responsibility for mitigating cyber risks.”
・3 mins read
HR Technology
TriNet adds new features to mobile app
TriNet has updated its mobile app with new features to help employees better access their pay and benefits information via smartphone.
February 4, 2019 ・1 min read
HR Technology
Mobile App Makes Executive-Level Coaching Available To All
Liz Brashears, executive director, management and leadership development at TriNet says the company has been offering BetterUp to employees since October 2017.
December 11, 2018 ・1 min read
HR Technology
Are Your Recruitment Efforts Falling Flat? Data May be the Answer!
Too many businesses make the mistake of not tracking or using recruitment analytics. Here are some pieces of data you should be collecting as you hire new employees.
March 21, 2018 ・6 mins read
HR Technology
Data Privacy and What it Means for Your SMB
January 28 marks the 14th annual International Data Privacy Day, that seeks to raise awareness about the importance of privacy, highlight easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations about the importance of data privacy. It is critical for businesses to be transparent about the data they collect and create a culture of privacy within their organization.
・4 mins read
HR Technology
HR Ecosystem and Integration Between the Different Systems
A typical HR ecosystem consisting of a comprehensive HR platform and core HR tools helps small and medium size businesses (SMBs) perform everyday HR tasks including but not limited to managing payroll, providing access to benefits and providing HR expertise. These SMBs also may purchase a number of point solutions that solve specific HR needs.
・6 mins read
