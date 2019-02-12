HR Technology - page 2
HR Technology
What is an HRIS?
Human resources information systems automate HR processes like hiring, payroll and performance management. See how HRIS solutions can help streamline employee management.
September 27, 2024 ・8 mins read
HR Technology
HRIS Software: Insights on What to Consider for My Business?
HRIS software can help with core HR processes, automating them as much as possible, plus offer features that build on those functions.
May 16, 2024 ・11 mins read
HR Technology
All-in-one HRIS Pros and Cons: Is It Right for Your Workplace?
Deciding between an HRIS or point solutions? Here are the pros and cons of each and how they differ.
May 16, 2024 ・6 mins read
HR Technology
Understanding the Key Differences between HRIS and HRMIS
Human resources (HR) departments play a critical role in managing an organization's most valuable asset: its people.
April 12, 2024 ・6 mins read
HR Technology
Employee Management Software: Find a User-Friendly Solution
Employee management software can make life easier for employees and managers while improving your bottom line.
February 23, 2024 ・6 mins read
HR Technology
HR Software: 7 Big Benefits for Your Small Business
Purchasing various software solutions can lead to an unwieldy array of vendors and overlapping functions. Full-service HR software can solve this by increasing functionality and boosting employee engagement.
August 11, 2023 ・9 mins read
HR Technology
TriNet Mobile HR App
Designed for today’s increasingly mobile workforce, the next generation of TriNet Mobile is a convenient app designed to engage, connect and empower employees and managers to make and act on decisions using a secure, quick, and intuitive tool.
May 2, 2022 ・1 min read
HR Technology
Data Privacy 2022: Take These Steps to Protect Yourself
it is nearly impossible to conduct our lives without technology. With this convenience, however, comes risk. How often do you stop and think about what you share about yourself through technology, when and where you are sharing it, and exactly who you may be sharing it with?
January 24, 2022 ・3 mins read
HR Technology
Data Reveals United States Ranks Last in Worker Benefits
The U.S. has a lot of catching up to do in workers' rights and benefits. Here is a look at the categories of employee benefits by country, and how the U.S. stacks up.
February 1, 2021 ・10 mins read
HR Technology
HR Data and What It Means for Your Business
HR data can provide small and medium size business (SMB) owners and decision makers with information that can provide actionable insights and help make informed decisions.
March 13, 2019 ・1 min read
HR Technology
How Online HR Services Can Improve Your Efficiency
In this guide, we show how online HR services can perform a wide range of HR functions quickly, accurately and economically.
September 27, 2024 ・15 mins read
HR Technology
HCM vs. HRIS: the Essential Difference
With so many options in HR technology, it can be difficult to decide what’s best for your team. A frequent question is: What are the advantages of HCM vs. HRIS?
June 13, 2024 ・9 mins read
HR Technology
How to Choose an HRIS: Your Comprehensive Guide
This guide offers a step-by-step model of how to choose an HRIS, including tips and criteria to consider along the way.
May 31, 2024 ・10 mins read
HR Technology
Selecting an HCM Software for Your Business
As the concept of human capital management evolves, here's insight on selecting the best fit HCM software to support your company's HCM strategy.
May 16, 2024 ・7 mins read
HR Technology
How AI Can Be Leveraged to Support HR Departments
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hot topic in nearly every industry and for good reason- the potential for efficiency and cost-savings is significant, but ethics remain a top concern.
April 12, 2024 ・8 mins read
HR Technology
HR Technology Trends: Keep Up or Fall Behind
In recent years, the role of HR has grown beyond the traditional tasks. Technology has helped to make this possible, playing a crucial role in today’s expanded HR functions.
August 30, 2023 ・7 mins read
HR Technology
8 Common HR Management Problems and How to Use Technology to Solve Them
Boost efficiency and save time with a comprehensive HR technology platform. See common HR problems that technology can help resolve.
November 9, 2022 ・7 mins read
HR Technology
PEO vs. HR Tools: How Both Can Help Your Business as It Grows
PEOs and HRIS offer different services, but they both benefit businesses. The main differenceis that HRIS is just an online software tool, whereas a PEO is a more holistic solution.
March 12, 2022 ・6 mins read
HR Technology
6 Best Practices to Communicate Data-Driven Insights Internally
Learn how to effectively share essential data with your teams.
February 23, 2021 ・7 mins read
HR Technology
What Features Should You Look for When Choosing an HRIS?
A mobile app, easy onboarding, benefits, payroll, and scheduling are just a few of the features a good HRIS system should have
May 22, 2020 ・5 mins read
HR Technology
5 Ideas to Improve the Employee Experience Using Mobile Apps
Changing workforce demographics, disruptive technologies, and the rise of the remote work have made it crucial for organizations to deliver a seamless employee experience across channels and devices. We discuss five ways mobile-based employee experience apps and collaboration tools can give your workers the flexibility, connectivity, and degree of empowerment required for tangible business outcomes.
February 12, 2019 ・1 min read
