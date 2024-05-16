All-in-one HRIS Pros and Cons: Is It Right for Your Workplace?

Cons of an all-in-one HRIS

Initial implementation costs may be steep. Any large shift in a company can meet some resistance. There will be upfront training, as well as acquisition and maintenance costs with a new software solution. The high price point may be difficult to shoulder, especially for smaller companies. To make an informed decision, it's essential to evaluate HRIS ROI and costs before implementation.

Any large shift in a company can meet some resistance. There will be upfront training, as well as acquisition and maintenance costs with a new software solution. The high price point may be difficult to shoulder, especially for smaller companies. To make an informed decision, it's essential to evaluate HRIS ROI and costs before implementation. In addition to costs, an HRIS still requires in-house HR specialists . Since it's not a fully outsourced HR package, companies may still need a staffed HR department to manage some day-to-day operations.

. Since it's not a fully outsourced HR package, companies may still need a staffed HR department to manage some day-to-day operations. HRIS is also less flexible . An HRIS bundles various HR functions and information systems into one solution. Some companies use multiple systems, or point solutions, for different HR functions. This means HR teams using HRIS don't have the opportunity to choose specific solutions for pain points in business processes.

. An HRIS bundles various HR functions and information systems into one solution. Some companies use multiple systems, or point solutions, for different HR functions. This means HR teams using HRIS don't have the opportunity to choose specific solutions for pain points in business processes. Similarly, an HRIS might not be powerful enough in key categories. An HR team could have functional systems for payroll processing, benefits administration, and compliance, but their recruiting needs work. In that case, they may need a recruiting solution and HRIS might not do the trick.

in key categories. An HR team could have functional systems for payroll processing, benefits administration, and compliance, but their recruiting needs work. In that case, they may need a recruiting solution and HRIS might not do the trick. Centralization comes with security risks. Storing all of your key data in one place is great — until it isn’t. For a successful HRIS, all data should be stored securely and IT teams must be proactive in cyber security threat prevention.

Alternatives to HRIS

The key question is what to consider for your business. HRIS is far from the only HR service for small- to medium-sized businesses. With an HR technology comparison, we can explore alternatives to an HRIS for help managing a wide range of HR functions.

Aprofessional employer organization (PEO) is a full-service HR solution for businesses. Certain HR responsibilities are handled by the PEO pursuant to the terms of the contract between the PEO and customer. The PEO is the co-employer and takes on the responsibility for collecting and remitting payroll taxes for their customer employees paid on its platform.

An administrative services organization, or ASO, is a service that supports a range of day-to-day HR functions for a small company. However, it may not process payroll or does not report payroll taxes under its own FEIN. An ASO can assist in benefits administration for a company. However, it doesn’t sponsor any health or welfare benefits offered to the client company’s employees.

If a large company has difficulty navigating payroll compliance and finding access to quality benefits, a PEO may be the best fit. Or perhaps a cost-effective solution for a mid-size company could be an ASO, allowing most HR tasks to be supported by the ASO. Individual companies’ size and HR needs ultimately influence which ASO, PEO, or HRIS will be most advantageous and cost-effective.

Going with an HRIS

HRIS can help revolutionize your workforce, big or small. These systems can help manage HR needs, from time and attendance and time off request systems to performance management tools, benefits administration and more. To determine the best fit for your organization, it's helpful to explore the 5 types of HRIS systems and what they offer. The payroll processing is typically streamlined, which can result in a faster and more efficient process and less chance for errors.

As the needs of a business are as unique as the business itself, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. If you're evaluating HR technology options, learn more about how to choose an HRIS that best fits your company’s needs.

Talk to our team members today to learn how TriNet supports small and mid-sized businesses in handling their HR needs.