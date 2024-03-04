Trends & Insights - page 13
Wellness
Workplace Stress: 10 Ways to Ease the Strain
Workplace stress can build to levels that hurt employees' health and productivity, but there are many things a company can do to avoid that.
February 23, 2024 ・7 mins read
Talent
24 Best Indoor Team Building Activities
Discover the 24 best indoor team-building activities to bring your workforce together. Find the perfect fit based on your time limit, team type, and resources.
January 26, 2024 ・8 mins read
SMB Matters
Common Reasons Why Small Businesses May Fail
Here are the top 12 common reasons why small businesses may fail and insights to help avoid them and build a thriving small business.
January 26, 2024 ・11 mins read
Culture
Countdown to Day One: Steps for a Positive Onboarding Experience
A positive onboarding experience is essential to setting your newly hired employees and your business up for success. Hear best practices for nurturing and retaining valuable talent.
January 13, 2024 ・10 mins read
Payroll
Definition of Payroll Reversal
A payroll reversal is a transaction intended to recoup funds that were inaccurately deposited in an employee’s bank account.
December 14, 2023 ・6 mins read
Compliance
Definition of Reverse Wire
A reverse wire transfer occurs when a company, typically a vendor, can initiate a wire transfer from an authorizing company for payment of services.
December 14, 2023 ・4 mins read
Compliance
Definition of 147c Letter
A 147c letter is a document from the IRS verifying a company’s EIN. It is sometimes called an “EIN confirmation letter.”
December 14, 2023 ・7 mins read
Talent
Definition of Boomerang Employee
Workers are moving around so much that it’s not rare for someone to leave a company only to return later, like a boomerang.
December 14, 2023 ・7 mins read
Payroll
Understanding Common Payroll Deductions
Curious what some of the deductions are on your paycheck? Even your first paycheck at a new job might show deductions from the get-go, which may create questions.
December 4, 2023 ・4 mins read
Payroll
What Does a Pay Stub Look Like?
Pay stubs help employers keep records of payroll information, and they also make it convenient for employees to understand how and how much they are getting paid.
December 4, 2023 ・4 mins read
Talent
Generational Differences in the Workplace: Boomers, Gen X, Gen Y, and Gen Z Explained
Generational differences in the workplace need not be as confusing as they sound. Our HR guide to Generations A to Z will shed light on how each fits into your organization.
February 22, 2024 ・8 mins read
SMB Matters
Top 3 Myths About the R&D Tax Credit
Here are three myths that might be holding you back from claiming the federal R&D tax credits that will help you reinvest in your business.
February 1, 2024 ・3 mins read
Talent
38 Fun Outdoor Team Building Activities
Learn about the best outdoor team-building activities you can do with your employees. Discover the benefits of team building and build a stronger workforce.
January 26, 2024 ・8 mins read
Benefits
Small Business Employee Benefits: How to Stay Competitive
Your small business employee benefits can compete with those of much larger companies when you choose HR outsourcing.
January 26, 2024 ・5 mins read
Wellness
Mental Health: A Holiday Story
As part of a small or medium-size business, there are unique stressors to deal with. Supporting mental health, through the holiday season and beyond, is beneficial across the board.
December 20, 2023 ・5 mins read
Compliance
Definition of Statement of Information (California)
In California, you must file your corporation's or LLC's initial Statement of Information within 90 days of your Articles of Incorporation.
December 14, 2023 ・3 mins read
Compliance
Definition of Certificate of Creditable Coverage (COCC)
Creditable Coverage (COCC) is a document your previous insurance carrier provides that proves your insurance has ended.
December 14, 2023 ・1 min read
Compliance
Definition of 401k
A 401k is a retirement savings plan offered by an employer to assist employees with their retirement savings options.
December 14, 2023 ・5 mins read
Talent
How to Deal With Difficult Employees and Their High-Drama Behavior
Knowing how to deal with difficult employees can be almost as challenging as their behavior. Here’s what to recognize and address for a healthier workplace.
December 4, 2023 ・13 mins read
Payroll
How Many Pay Periods Are in a Year & What is a Lookback Period?
Pay periods are a defined amount of time for which an employee will receive a paycheck. Learn more about the different types and how they can impact your business.
December 4, 2023 ・5 mins read
Payroll
Common Reimbursement Questions
Properly managing reimbursement and taxes can raise questions, so we’ve compiled some of the more frequently asked questions along with specifics on remote work vs travel reimbursement.
December 4, 2023 ・10 mins read
