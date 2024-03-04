Trends & Insights - page 14
Payroll
Guide to Wage Garnishment and Common Garnishment Types
For business owners and HR leaders, a wage garnishment can cause confusion - we’ve answered the most important questions you need to know to navigate the wage garnishment successfully.
December 4, 2023 ・12 mins read
Payroll
What is Retroactive Pay?
Retroactive pay (or retro pay) is when compensation is due to an employee for work they already performed.
December 4, 2023 ・4 mins read
Talent
How to Handle Disciplinary Meetings & Failed Disciplinary Action
Taking disciplinary action against an employee can be uncomfortable, but giving them the opportunity to correct their behavior or performance can make them a productive member of the team.
December 4, 2023 ・12 mins read
Talent
What is Performance Alignment & How to Shift from Performance Management
Performance alignment helps ensure that all your employees are meaningfully working towards your organization's goals and larger vision.
December 4, 2023 ・15 mins read
Talent
Maximize Productivity in Your Business
Maximizing productivity in the workplace requires a proactive approach to workload management, and taking into consideration employees well-being.
December 4, 2023 ・18 mins read
Benefits
What Is Bereavement Leave, and How Does It Work?
Bereavement leave allows grieving employees time and space away from work to mourn the loss of a loved one. Here's how it works.
December 4, 2023 ・7 mins read
Talent
Employee Engagement: How to Recognize, Measure and Grow It for Organizational Success
Astute business leaders and HR professionals see employee engagement as key to company success. Here's what to recognize, measure and foster for a more engaged workforce.
December 4, 2023 ・12 mins read
Benefits
What Is an FSA? Your Guide to Flexible Spending Accounts
What is an FSA? Read on to learn all about tax-advantaged flexible spending accounts and how to use them for your qualified medical expenses.
December 4, 2023 ・7 mins read
Benefits
Can You Have Two Health Insurances at Once?
Can you have two health insurances? The answer is yes, but employees need to understand how dual insurance works to ensure optimal coverage.
December 4, 2023 ・5 mins read
Benefits
What Your Staff Really Wants in an Employee Assistance Program
Create a strong employee assistance program that addresses things like childcare and mental health to build a strong workplace culture.
December 4, 2023 ・10 mins read
Payroll
Comparing Employee Compensation & Handling Compensation Conversations
If you want to attract and retain top performers, the salary you offer matters, but you don’t want to put the new hire out of sync with budget, employees doing similar work, and your compensation philosophy.
December 4, 2023 ・18 mins read
Payroll
How to Build a Successful Holiday Pay Policy
Looking for more information about holiday pay? We’ve compiled everything you need to know about holiday pay policies, best practices, and how to stay compliant.
December 4, 2023 ・7 mins read
Payroll
Calculating Compensation and Ensuring Fair Pay Grades & Salary Ranges
Ensuring fair pay in the workplace is the key to employee happiness, retention, and even productivity.
December 4, 2023 ・24 mins read
Talent
Ways to Boost Employee Engagement including Gamification
Employee engagement may not be the easiest topic of discussion, but the potential results are worth the effort. Learn effective techniques and tips for success from our experts.
December 4, 2023 ・10 mins read
Performance Management
Burnout vs Languish: How it Impacts You & Your Employees
Employee burnout and languish are two very real concerns for any business owner or HR department and pinpointing the issues and identifying ways to address them can provide significant value in the long term.
December 4, 2023 ・15 mins read
Performance Management
Knowing When to Promote and How to Deny a Promotion
Promoting employees can provide many benefits to an organization, but how does one know when the time is right? And what if someone asks for a promotion that has to be denied?
December 4, 2023 ・10 mins read
Benefits
Why Offer Dependent Care FSA to Your Employees?
A dependent care FSA is a type of flexible spending account for employees with child and adult-dependent care expenses. Here's how the benefit works.
December 4, 2023 ・7 mins read
Talent
Should You Rehire an Employee Who Left the Company?
Should you rehire a former employee? That depends. Consider the pros, cons and other factors, then formalize a rehire policy to guide this critical decision.
December 4, 2023 ・13 mins read
Benefits
What's an HSA? Employer's Guide to Health Savings Accounts
What is an HSA? Check out this guide to learn how a health savings account can be one of your best assets for healthcare.
December 4, 2023 ・10 mins read
Benefits
Do Part-Time Employees Get Benefits?
Do part-time employees get benefits like full-timers do? It may not be necessary, but providing them could help you attract and retain top-notch employees.
December 4, 2023 ・8 mins read
Benefits
Understanding Employee Benefits Eligibility
Understanding employee benefits eligibility can be tricky. Read on to learn all you need to know about eligibility requirements for employees.
December 4, 2023 ・6 mins read
