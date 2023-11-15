Topic: HR Essentials - page 5
7 Employee Handbook Examples You Should Use
An employee handbook can be crucial in building a positive workplace culture and employee loyalty, but they're not easy to write. That's why we're breaking down the process for you and offering you 7 employee handbook examples.
November 3, 2023
Can Employees Take Their Remaining PTO During Their 2-Week Notice?
It may be tempting to deny vacation time to employees who give their 2-week notice to avoid being in a bind, but is it legal?
November 1, 2023
Human Capital Strategy: Insights on Building a Plan
This guide on human capital strategy will provide suggestions for how to get started and how to follow through to achieve long-term success.
October 13, 2023
Take Credit for Innovation – Understanding Federal R&D Tax Incentives and Deadlines
The federal government provides a tax credit benefit to businesses that are working to develop or improve new and existing products or technology through the R&D tax credit.
October 6, 2023
Payroll vs. HR: Exploring Their Roles, Functions and Connections
Payroll vs. HR: how exactly are they different, and how do they work together? Check out everything you need to know here.
October 6, 2023
PEO vs. Payroll Service Provider: Which is Right for Your Business?
PEO vs. Payroll Service Provider: This guide provides insight on which may be the best option for your business.
October 6, 2023
Are You Prepared? 5 Tips for Developing Strategic Emergency-Related Communications
How and when you respond to a crisis is critical to how your workforce sees you as a leader as well as how your customers and prospects may feel about your brand in the future. Here are five tips SMBs should consider when planning for the next crisis.
September 26, 2023
How to Adjust Salary for Inflation
Amid soaring costs, consider these statistics and tips to determine how to adjust salary for inflation.
September 26, 2023
PEO vs. Insurance Broker: Understanding Their Roles and Benefits
PEO vs. insurance broker: How do they differ and how can they work together to provide the best possible options for your business? Find out here.
September 22, 2023
The Benefits of Payroll Automation for Small Businesses
Automating payroll can help streamline the process and make it more accurate so everyone can focus on the job at hand. Learn what to look for in a payroll automation solution.
September 22, 2023
Your Small Business Guide to Outsourcing HR
Learn about the benefits of outsourcing HR, Professional Employer Organizations, and how much time and money a small business might save.
September 7, 2023
Why Should You Use a PEO Broker to Discover the Right PEO?
What exactly is a PEO broker, and do you need one? We'll look at the benefits of this specialized broker and how they can help you find the right PEO.
September 7, 2023
PEO vs HRO: A Guide to Understanding the Essentials
For businesses seeking assistance with HR functions, here's a comparative overview of PEO vs. HRO to help determine the type of help you may need.
September 7, 2023
Know the Difference: Understanding PEO vs. HRIS
The basic difference between PEO vs. HRIS is the difference between a co-employment relationship and a software service that automates HR administrative tasks. Here's what to know about each.
September 7, 2023
9 Ways PEOs Benefit Your Business to Drive Prosperity
PEO benefits can include more efficient HR processes, risk mitigation, help with employee retention, and specialized expertise. Are you missing out on these potential advantages?
September 7, 2023
How to Find a Reliable HR Consultant
Finding a reliable HR consultant can provide you with what you may need to manage your team like a large corporation without spending lots of dollars on salary and overhead.
August 30, 2023
Types of Human Resource Costs & Cost-effective Strategies
HR costs can quickly add up and can impact the overall success of your business. Here are 5 types of common human resource costs and ways to be cost effective.
August 30, 2023
Leap Year Payroll: The Ins and Outs, and the Math
The extra day in leap years can create an additional pay period for some employees. Fortunately, you’ve got a few options for calculating leap year payroll. Learn about them here.
August 30, 2023
PEOs for Small Businesses: A Game-Changer for Success
PEOs offer a wide array of HR services to small businesses. In this article, we'll examine the benefits of working with a PEO and why it might be the competitive edge your business may need.
August 30, 2023
Mastering Payroll Records: Tips for Efficiency and Compliance
Payroll records are a crucial part of any business. Get tips to help you maintain compliance while efficiently keeping accurate records.
August 30, 2023