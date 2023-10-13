Topic: HR Essentials - page 4
HRIS Software: Insights on What to Consider for My Business?
HRIS software can help with core HR processes, automating them as much as possible, plus offer features that build on those functions.
May 16, 2024
Selecting an HCM Software for Your Business
As the concept of human capital management evolves, here's insight on selecting the best fit HCM software to support your company's HCM strategy.
May 16, 2024
The Ripple Effect of PEO Employee Benefits Administration
The comprehensive benefits administration provided by Professional Employer Organizations can have a positive ripple effect.
April 30, 2024
PPO is not PEO
PPOs and PEOs provide vastly different services. They do, however, both operate in the complex world of health insurance and medical benefits.
April 30, 2024
Why Employee Engagement is Good for Business
Most people join a company with good intentions to help leadership achieve their mission and work towards their vision for the future. However, research tells us they become less committed to their company’s success. Here are some tips to beat the averages and engage more of your employees.
April 25, 2024
Human Capital Management Trends: 5 Major Developments
Human capital management trends can help us think of ways to get ahead of the crowd and gain a competitive advantage.
April 24, 2024
SAAS Trends Point to More Use in HR Outsourcing
SaaS trends point toward this business model having an even wider range of uses in the HR sphere.
April 24, 2024
Understanding the Key Differences between HRIS and HRMIS
Human resources (HR) departments play a critical role in managing an organization's most valuable asset: its people.
April 12, 2024
How AI Can Be Leveraged to Support HR Departments
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hot topic in nearly every industry and for good reason- the potential for efficiency and cost-savings is significant, but ethics remain a top concern.
April 12, 2024
The Role of BPO Companies in the Business Environment
BPO companies provide external services to optimize business operations for success. Here's how outsourcing business processes can empower your company.
April 12, 2024
R&D Tax Credits: Documentation Do's and Don'ts
Companies across many industries often qualify for the federal research and development (R&D) tax credit. However, claiming the R&D tax credit requires backing up your eligibility with the right documentation.
April 2, 2024
When Should I Outsource HR? A Guide for Making the Switch
In this guide, we'll answer a key question in the evolution of a business: When should I outsource HR?
March 22, 2024
The Many Benefits of Outsourcing HR Business Processes
The competitive advantages of outsourcing business HR processes include: improved performance, risk mitigation, and data analytics.
March 22, 2024
HRIS Trends That Are Shaping the Business World
These 9 HRIS trends point the way to how businesses can use HR software to increase efficiency and expand their capabilities.
March 15, 2024
The 5 Types of HRIS Systems and What They Offer
This comprehensive guide looks at the five main types of HRIS systems to help you select one that best suits your company’s needs.
March 8, 2024
Busting Popular PEO Myths: How to Separate Fact from Fiction
Don't let PEO myths stop you from making a change that could streamline vital HR functions, benefit employees and boost your bottom line.
March 8, 2024
R&D Tax Credits for Any Industry: Does Your Business Qualify?
Learn from TriNet Clarus R+D experts on how small businesses in specific industries can unlock tax savings with the federal R&D tax credit. Explore qualifying industries like architecture, construction, food & beverage, dentistry, and agriculture.
March 4, 2024
Comparing Employee Compensation & Handling Compensation Conversations
If you want to attract and retain top performers, the salary you offer matters, but you don’t want to put the new hire out of sync with budget, employees doing similar work, and your compensation philosophy.
December 4, 2023
Compensation Plans & Package Strategies
This informative guide contains everything you need to know about creating potent compensation plans, including recent compensation trends to enhance the attractiveness of a position to potential hires.
December 4, 2023
Why Paid Parental Leave Is an Essential Workplace Benefit
Paid parental leave can provide significant benefits to your business, including supporting work-life balance, enhancing retention, and potentially attracting top talent.
November 17, 2023