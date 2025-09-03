Topic: Industry Insights - page 1
Cybersecurity on a Budget: What Every SMB Leader Needs to Know
Discover cost-effective cybersecurity solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Learn how to protect your SMB with affordable tools, employee training, and vendor support.
September 3, 2025
8 Benefits of HR Outsourcing that Your Business Needs
The benefits of HR outsourcing can turn what seems like an endless series of chores into a competitive advantage for SMBs.
August 1, 2025
Data Privacy: Why it Matters to You and Your Business
International Data Privacy Day seeks to raise awareness about the importance of privacy, highlight ways to protect personal information, and reminds individuals and organizations about the importance of data privacy.
July 10, 2025
Regulations, Tariffs & Taxes: Key Policy Changes Impacting SMBs
With a new administration and Congress in place, several key developments are unfolding that SMBs should watch closely. We’ll cover what’s happened, what’s next and why business leaders should be paying attention.
June 5, 2025
Mental Health Support in Your Workplace
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and as business leaders, we strive to support mental health in the workplace. How do we offer the resources and tools our employees deserve without straining our own mental health?
May 22, 2025
Global Growth Roadmap: A Beginner's Guide to Global Business Expansion for Small Businesses
Small and midsize businesses can stay ahead of the competition by tapping into emerging markets, diverse resources, and new revenue streams that global expansion offers – all while pursuing long-term success and sustainable growth.
January 31, 2025
6 Tips to Improve Onboarding and Retain Employees
With employee turnover rates at a record high, first impressions are everything. Onboarding is key to keeping employees engaged and productive. Start your team off right.
December 7, 2024
Cybersecurity Month: Updating the Human Firewall and Demystifying Cybersecurity
Human Resources (HR) leaders are playing an increasingly vital role in addressing security gaps and enabling organizations to benefit from improved cybersecurity.
October 28, 2024
Unlocking Benefits Potential: The Importance of Preventive Care
Preventive care includes well visits and screenings, like checking your cholesterol, blood pressure or getting your annual mammogram. But with so many accessible benefits, why do over half of U.S adults regularly skip these visits?
June 26, 2024
R&D Tax Credits: Documentation Do's and Don'ts
Companies across many industries often qualify for the federal research and development (R&D) tax credit. However, claiming the R&D tax credit requires backing up your eligibility with the right documentation.
April 2, 2024
R&D Tax Credits for Any Industry: Does Your Business Qualify?
Learn from TriNet Clarus R+D experts on how small businesses in specific industries can unlock tax savings with the federal R&D tax credit. Explore qualifying industries like architecture, construction, food & beverage, dentistry, and agriculture.
March 4, 2024
Mental Health: A Holiday Story
As part of a small or medium-size business, there are unique stressors to deal with. Supporting mental health, through the holiday season and beyond, is beneficial across the board.
December 20, 2023
Take Credit for Innovation – Understanding Federal R&D Tax Incentives and Deadlines
The federal government provides a tax credit benefit to businesses that are working to develop or improve new and existing products or technology through the R&D tax credit.
October 6, 2023
Are You Prepared? 5 Tips for Developing Strategic Emergency-Related Communications
How and when you respond to a crisis is critical to how your workforce sees you as a leader as well as how your customers and prospects may feel about your brand in the future. Here are five tips SMBs should consider when planning for the next crisis.
September 26, 2023
Mental Health Awareness in the Workplace Starts with You
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, an opportunity to recognize mental health struggles and your own capacity to make a difference.
May 23, 2023
Go Green on Earth Day 2023 with these Paperless Paycheck Solutions
We can’t support people if the planet we live on isn’t preserved. TriNet is pleased to recognize Earth Day on April 22- read more about how to observe this unique day focused on environmental awareness.
April 21, 2023
Hidden Money: Tips for Taking Advantage of the R&D Tax Credit
R&D tax credits can help with revenue savings, a crucial way organizations support long-term viability and profitability. Learn more on leveraging these credits in this informative blog from the experts at TriNet.
April 14, 2023
Benefits of Using HR Software to Support Your Business
HR software optimizes HR tasks, goals and overall organization. When used strategically, it can help improve efficiency to help drive your business forward.
December 1, 2022
8 Common HR Management Problems and How to Use Technology to Solve Them
Boost efficiency and save time with a comprehensive HR technology platform. See common HR problems that technology can help resolve.
November 9, 2022
11 Tips to Prepare Your Business for a Recession
You may not be able to control if a recession occurs, but you can be prepared to minimize the impact. See our list of action items to help secure your business regardless of the state of the economy.
August 5, 2022