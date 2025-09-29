Topic: Payroll - page 1
How Do HRO Payroll Services Streamline Business Operations?
HRO payroll services can help operations become more efficient by automating payroll tasks, reducing risks and providing compliance services.
October 2, 2025
10 Good Reasons to Use Payroll Administration Outsourcing
Payroll administration outsourcing can help SMBs by enhancing efficiency, reducing errors and providing peace of mind for business owners.
October 1, 2025
National Payroll Week: How Will You Celebrate?
An initiative of the American Payroll Association, National Payroll Week recognizes employees, payroll professionals, and programs funded by payroll taxes.
August 28, 2025
Looking Ahead: Get Your HR Ready for 2025 and Beyond
For many companies, early fall is the time to start wrapping up any important end-of-year tasks and plan for what’s ahead in the new year. To help you stay on track, we’ve highlighted some things to keep in mind.
June 26, 2025
Payroll Budgeting: The Essentials Your Small Business Needs to Know
Here are some common items that go into a small business payroll budget — including base wages and salaries, benefits, taxes, and more.
June 10, 2025
Can I require my employees to use direct deposit?
The short answer is yes, in some states.
April 16, 2025
8 Payroll Trends to Keep Pace With in Your Business
Payroll trends not only show where the industry is heading, but also can help a business set priorities and achieve its goals.
February 4, 2025
Pay Stub Requirements By State
Use this guide to ensure you’re in compliance with federal and state pay stub requirements — and following best practices when generating them.
June 10, 2024
Definition of Payroll Reversal
A payroll reversal is a transaction intended to recoup funds that were inaccurately deposited in an employee’s bank account.
December 14, 2023
Understanding Common Payroll Deductions
Curious what some of the deductions are on your paycheck? Even your first paycheck at a new job might show deductions from the get-go, which may create questions.
December 4, 2023
How Many Pay Periods Are in a Year & What is a Lookback Period?
Pay periods are a defined amount of time for which an employee will receive a paycheck. Learn more about the different types and how they can impact your business.
December 4, 2023
What Does a Pay Stub Look Like?
Pay stubs help employers keep records of payroll information, and they also make it convenient for employees to understand how and how much they are getting paid.
December 4, 2023
Common Reimbursement Questions
Properly managing reimbursement and taxes can raise questions, so we’ve compiled some of the more frequently asked questions along with specifics on remote work vs travel reimbursement.
December 4, 2023
Guide to Wage Garnishment and Common Garnishment Types
For business owners and HR leaders, a wage garnishment can cause confusion - we’ve answered the most important questions you need to know to navigate the wage garnishment successfully.
December 4, 2023
Comparing Employee Compensation & Handling Compensation Conversations
If you want to attract and retain top performers, the salary you offer matters, but you don’t want to put the new hire out of sync with budget, employees doing similar work, and your compensation philosophy.
December 4, 2023
How to Build a Successful Holiday Pay Policy
Looking for more information about holiday pay? We’ve compiled everything you need to know about holiday pay policies, best practices, and how to stay compliant.
December 4, 2023
Calculating Compensation and Ensuring Fair Pay Grades & Salary Ranges
Ensuring fair pay in the workplace is the key to employee happiness, retention, and even productivity.
December 4, 2023
What is Retroactive Pay?
Retroactive pay (or retro pay) is when compensation is due to an employee for work they already performed.
December 4, 2023
Compensation Plans & Package Strategies
This informative guide contains everything you need to know about creating potent compensation plans, including recent compensation trends to enhance the attractiveness of a position to potential hires.
December 4, 2023
Payroll vs. HR: Exploring Their Roles, Functions and Connections
Payroll vs. HR: how exactly are they different, and how do they work together? Check out everything you need to know here.
October 6, 2023