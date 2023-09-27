Topic: Payroll - page 3
Payroll Tax Rates and Benefits Plan Limits for 2023
New compliance rules are on the horizon for employers. Discover what you need to know about federal payroll tax rates and benefits plan limits for 2023.
November 19, 2022
How Much Should Organizations Raise Wages to Combat Inflation?
Most companies realize the need to give employees a raise, but how much is enough? Where do organizations draw the line? Learn more here.
August 31, 2022
Is an Open Compensation Policy a Good Idea?
Should you make compensation public at your company? Learn the pros and cons of an open salary policy for your business.
August 30, 2022
Paying Employees with Cryptocurrency: The Pros and Cons
Should you pay your workers with cryptocurrency? Read these potential benefits and drawbacks before deciding if it’s right for your business.
July 13, 2022
Cost of Living vs. Cost of Labor — Is There a Difference?
Want to calculate how to pay your employees? Keep reading to understand the difference between cost of living and cost of labor.
June 1, 2022
What Are Payroll Internal Controls? And Why You Need Them
You need formidable payroll internal controls because payroll threats can be external (e.g., cybercriminals) and internal (e.g., payroll employees).
May 28, 2022
How to Communicate a Price Increase to Your Customers
Many companies are planning to raise their prices in 2022 due to inflation. Here's how organizations can communicate about price increases and address customer concerns.
May 18, 2022
Should You Pay Both Your Remote and In-Office Workers More?
Here are the factors for determining whether you should increase the pay of your remote and in-office workers.
May 9, 2022
How Do Independent Contractors Calculate Net Pay From Gross Fees?
Here's a high-level understanding of what independent contractors need to know about calculating their net pay.
March 9, 2022
How to Conduct a Pay Audit, and Why It Matters
Pay audits are critical to ensure your staff are being compensated fairly and there aren't any major salary disparities within the workplace.
December 22, 2021
Payroll Terms and Definitions: A Comprehensive Glossary
Access this glossary that's filled with the most common payroll terms and easy-to-understand definitions.
November 24, 2021
What Does the FLSA Mean by “Hours Worked”?
Learn about the Fair Labor Standards Act’s “hours worked” definition and its various forms.
August 10, 2021
Pay Compression: How and Why to Recognize and Avoid It
Pay compression, the damaging practice of unfair remuneration, can be remedied with salary analysis and a fair compensation strategy.
March 25, 2021
What is Subminimum Wage?
Subminimum wage was created to allow employers to pay certain employees below their state’s mandated minimum wage. Here’s why opponents want to end it.
November 12, 2020
How to Combat Timecard Fraud
Timecard fraud is when an employee says they worked more time than they actually did, and then takes payment for it.
July 24, 2020
FAQs for Retroactive Pay
There are numerous reasons that employers may need to issue retroactive pay. Here’s what SBOs should know about it.
July 10, 2020
What Does Retroactive Pay Mean?
Retroactive pay (or retro pay) is when compensation is due to an employee for work they already performed
June 26, 2020
What Does a Pay Stub Look Like?
Pay stubs help employers keep records of payroll information, and they also make it convenient for employees to understand how and how much they are getting paid.
March 4, 2020
Overtime Calculator
This overtime calculator helps you figure out total overtime pay and the OT rate — for both hourly and salary employees.
February 28, 2020
Exempt Employee Status: What Does It Mean?
Are all salaried employees exempt? What, exactly, are these employees exempt from?
February 18, 2020