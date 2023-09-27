Topic: Payroll - page 4
What's the Difference Between Discretionary and Non-Discretionary Bonuses?
Are you handing out holiday bonuses? Be sure to know the difference between discretionary and non-discretionary bonuses to save you headaches down the road.
December 6, 2019
How to Calculate Gross Pay to Net Pay
When it comes to a paycheck, the less miscommunication the better. Here's how to calculate gross to net pay — and why it matters.
April 8, 2019
The Payroll Setup Checklist: Everything You Need to Know to Get Started
Between browsing different platforms, managing your employee data, and conducting the appropriate research, switching payroll systems has a lot of moving parts. Here's our comprehensive payroll setup checklist.
March 27, 2019
How Tip Credits Work (And Why it Matters So Much)
With minimum wages increasing across the country, there's one more added layer of complication. What is a tip credit and how does it work?
February 11, 2019
6 Payroll Improvement Ideas
Wasting time, energy, and money streamlining your payroll process? Here are 6 payroll improvement ideas to put into action.
January 31, 2019
How are Payroll Taxes Calculated? - State Disability Insurance
Learn how state disability insurance (SDI) payroll tax is calculated in five different states - California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Hawaii and New York.
July 10, 2017