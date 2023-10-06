Topic: Payroll - page 2
Payroll Adjustments: A Guide for Small Business Owners
Learn about the payroll adjustments process, which can be changes to an employee's pay, whether an increase or decrease, one-time or permanent.
October 6, 2023
How to Adjust Salary for Inflation
Amid soaring costs, consider these statistics and tips to determine how to adjust salary for inflation.
September 26, 2023
Paperless Payroll Processing: 7 Ways It Can Help Your Business
Paperless payroll can help you save money, improve your employee experience, streamline operations, and boost accuracy and security. See how it can help your business.
September 22, 2023
The Benefits of Payroll Automation for Small Businesses
Automating payroll can help streamline the process and make it more accurate so everyone can focus on the job at hand. Learn what to look for in a payroll automation solution.
September 22, 2023
The Legalities of Changing Employees’ Timecards
Can an employer change your time card? Sometimes. But employees and employers should know that falsifying time sheets is a violation of federal and state law.
September 7, 2023
FAQ: Can I Use PTO After Giving Two Weeks’ Notice, and What Is a PTO Payout?
If an employee gives two weeks’ notice, can they use remaining PTO during that time, take a PTO payout, or another option? Get the what, why and best practices.
September 7, 2023
Leap Year Payroll: The Ins and Outs, and the Math
The extra day in leap years can create an additional pay period for some employees. Fortunately, you’ve got a few options for calculating leap year payroll. Learn about them here.
August 30, 2023
Mastering Payroll Records: Tips for Efficiency and Compliance
Payroll records are a crucial part of any business. Get tips to help you maintain compliance while efficiently keeping accurate records.
August 30, 2023
Payroll Administration: A Guide to Efficient Payroll Processes
From calculating wages and deductions to staying compliant with evolving laws, payroll requires precision, knowledge and effective processes. Learn how to make the whole system run more smoothly.
August 30, 2023
Rules on withholding income taxes can vary from state to state making multistate payroll a challenge. If you have employees in various states, make sure you understand what’s required of you.
August 30, 2023
The Payroll Process: More Than Meets the Eye
There's more to payroll than cutting paychecks. Labor and legal compliance, taxes, withholdings and more all matter. A solid payroll system can provide invaluable solutions and assistance.
August 22, 2023
Tips and Tricks for Creating a Successful Payroll Budget
A payroll budget can give your business better control over spending and reduce the risk of cash flow problems. Learn the benefits of developing a payroll budget as well as a plan for managing it.
August 22, 2023
14 Ways that Payroll Outsourcing Can Help Your Business
Purchasing various software solutions can lead to an unwieldy array of vendors and overlapping functions. Full-service HR software can solve this by increasing functionality and boosting employee engagement.
August 11, 2023
Payroll Software: Which System is Best for My Small Business
Payroll software automates, manages, and reports on payments to employees. Get tips on selecting the right payroll software, the benefits of automating the payroll process and more.
June 29, 2023
Payroll Taxes: Your Obligations and How to Meet Them
Get the basics on payroll tax responsibilities for SMBs. Learn about the types of payroll taxes, basics of payroll tax reporting and payment, and recent payroll tax changes.
June 29, 2023
HR Fast Facts: Increase in Massachusetts State Income Withholding
The State of Massachusetts subtracts withholdings for FICA (Social Security and Medicare) taxes from employees' gross taxable wages before calculating their MA personal income withholdings.
December 13, 2022
HR Fast Facts: What Does a Pre-Tax Medical Premium Mean on a Pay Stub?
Employees can get their health insurance premiums deducted from their paycheck before income taxes or payroll taxes are withheld and then paid to their health insurance carrier.
December 8, 2022
HR Fast Facts: What Is Rate of Pay Safe Harbor?
If you want more information around the Affordable Care Act rate of pay safe harbor calculation, here are some tips.
December 8, 2022
HR Fast Facts: What Is Allowable Disposable Income for Child Support Garnishments?
Learn how to calculate disposable income for an employee's child support payments.
December 8, 2022
HR Fast Facts: What Is a Quarterly Wage and Tax Report?
Learn about employer quarterly wage and tax reports and why they're important.
December 8, 2022