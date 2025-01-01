SMB Matters - page 7
SMB Matters
Clear and Compassionate Approach is Key to Supporting Employees Dealing With Addiction Challenges During COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic and sheltering in place may have created numerous triggers for people facing challenges caused by addictions, making it increasingly harder to overcome addiction or recognize concerning patterns for those who may be struggling. During the pandemic, many people are working remotely from home and are socially separated from coworkers, friends and family. This could create a feeling of isolation and loneliness, which could lead to a sense of hopelessness and depression potentially resulting in triggering addictive behaviors.
・4 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
What Employers Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA
As more people get vaccinated and workplaces reopen, employers should be aware of issues related to the Americans With Disabilities Act or ADA, that may affect the return to the office. Understanding what is required of an employer covered by the ADA (generally, private employers with 15 or more employees) can help to make the return to the office safer for all concerned.
・12 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
With the benefits of remote work also come challenges, such as provisions for disability accommodation or medically related leaves of absence. In December 2020, the Department of Labor (DOL) provided limited guidance for employers to lean on, outlining when employers may utilize electronic postings to satisfy notice requirements under certain federal laws like the Family and Medical leave Act (FMLA), and clarifying when telemedicine may count as 'in-person’ visits for the purpose of making FMLA eligibility determinations.
・10 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
SMBs Step Up to Help During COVID-19
During this extraordinary time, I am truly humbled to witness the resilience and dedication of SMBs as they navigate this unprecedented crisis. They have stepped up and adapted to have an impact on their local communities and the world at large through innovative and incredible solutions.
・5 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Five Ways Strategic HR Can Help Consulting, Advertising and Other Professional Services Firms Succeed
If you own or run a company that provides professional services, then you probably face specific business challenges that entrepreneurs in other industries may not fully grasp. Here are five HR opportunities that can help your professional services firm succeed.
・6 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 4: Helping Employees Adjust
While some employers will take a more conservative approach to bringing employees back, others may consider transitioning workers to the workplace as soon as local government authorities and public health officials permit. Regardless of the timing, business leaders will need to take actions to help employees adjust to being back in the workplace to help ensure a smooth transition, with least disruption.
・5 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
100 Years of Women’s Suffrage: Commemorating and Honoring Real Life SHEroes
To mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which effectively gave white women the right to vote, we thought it was worth exploring the history and honoring the trailblazers who set the wheels of progress in motion.
・3 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Commemorating the ADA’s 30th Anniversary - Importance of Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture
The 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a great opportunity for businesses to review their recruiting and hiring practices to ensure that they are welcoming qualified persons with disabilities as an important step towards a more inclusive workplace culture.
・6 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Global Pandemic vs. Local Businesses: Support Small Businesses on Small Business Saturday—and Every Day
We have watched this year as the small and local businesses around us have endured setbacks, pivoted their operations, struggled to take care of their people, endured constant uncertainty, moved on to new endeavors when it became necessary and, above all, continued to prove their resilience. America’s entrepreneurs have shown true grit and determination this year and they deserve our unwavering support, now more than ever.
・5 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Recognizing the Engine that Drives our Economy on Small Business Saturday—and Every Day
Ask someone what they think about when they hear the term “small business” and you’ll likely receive a wide range of responses. In fact, perceptions of what defines a small business may vary greatly depending on someone’s age or occupation, among other variables.
・4 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Clear and Compassionate Approach is Key to Supporting Employees Dealing With Addiction Challenges During COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic and sheltering in place may have created numerous triggers for people facing challenges caused by addictions, making it increasingly harder to overcome addiction or recognize concerning patterns for those who may be struggling. During the pandemic, many people are working remotely from home and are socially separated from coworkers, friends and family. This could create a feeling of isolation and loneliness, which could lead to a sense of hopelessness and depression potentially resulting in triggering addictive behaviors.
・4 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 4: Helping Employees Adjust
While some employers will take a more conservative approach to bringing employees back, others may consider transitioning workers to the workplace as soon as local government authorities and public health officials permit. Regardless of the timing, business leaders will need to take actions to help employees adjust to being back in the workplace to help ensure a smooth transition, with least disruption.
・5 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
100 Years of Women’s Suffrage: Commemorating and Honoring Real Life SHEroes
To mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which effectively gave white women the right to vote, we thought it was worth exploring the history and honoring the trailblazers who set the wheels of progress in motion.
・3 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Commemorating the ADA’s 30th Anniversary - Importance of Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture
The 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a great opportunity for businesses to review their recruiting and hiring practices to ensure that they are welcoming qualified persons with disabilities as an important step towards a more inclusive workplace culture.
・6 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
What Employers Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA
As more people get vaccinated and workplaces reopen, employers should be aware of issues related to the Americans With Disabilities Act or ADA, that may affect the return to the office. Understanding what is required of an employer covered by the ADA (generally, private employers with 15 or more employees) can help to make the return to the office safer for all concerned.
・12 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
With the benefits of remote work also come challenges, such as provisions for disability accommodation or medically related leaves of absence. In December 2020, the Department of Labor (DOL) provided limited guidance for employers to lean on, outlining when employers may utilize electronic postings to satisfy notice requirements under certain federal laws like the Family and Medical leave Act (FMLA), and clarifying when telemedicine may count as 'in-person’ visits for the purpose of making FMLA eligibility determinations.
・10 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Global Pandemic vs. Local Businesses: Support Small Businesses on Small Business Saturday—and Every Day
We have watched this year as the small and local businesses around us have endured setbacks, pivoted their operations, struggled to take care of their people, endured constant uncertainty, moved on to new endeavors when it became necessary and, above all, continued to prove their resilience. America’s entrepreneurs have shown true grit and determination this year and they deserve our unwavering support, now more than ever.
・5 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
SMBs Step Up to Help During COVID-19
During this extraordinary time, I am truly humbled to witness the resilience and dedication of SMBs as they navigate this unprecedented crisis. They have stepped up and adapted to have an impact on their local communities and the world at large through innovative and incredible solutions.
・5 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Recognizing the Engine that Drives our Economy on Small Business Saturday—and Every Day
Ask someone what they think about when they hear the term “small business” and you’ll likely receive a wide range of responses. In fact, perceptions of what defines a small business may vary greatly depending on someone’s age or occupation, among other variables.
・4 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
Five Ways Strategic HR Can Help Consulting, Advertising and Other Professional Services Firms Succeed
If you own or run a company that provides professional services, then you probably face specific business challenges that entrepreneurs in other industries may not fully grasp. Here are five HR opportunities that can help your professional services firm succeed.
・6 mins read
Read more