Keeping the Peace with Political Discussions at Work - Elections 2020

2020 General elections are fast approaching and as the American public is getting ready to vote on November 3, there are certain considerations to make this election season. While we are still in the midst of the pandemic, it is important for employers to encourage their employees to exercise their civil duty and also making their safety and the safety of their communities a top priority. Beyond the safety of your employees, employers should also be aware of the increased chance that an employee’s political statements can create tension that undermines the workplace culture and can even result in complaints of discrimination or harassment.