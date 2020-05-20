Topic: SMB Matters - page 5
Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 1: Steps to Take to Create a Safe Environment
The question of when and how around the topic of transitioning back to the workplace is top of mind with many employers and business owners. And as businesses around the country consider reopening there are many factors to consider. Taking precautions and implementing necessary processes will help businesses keep their workplace safe and their employees feeling less anxious as they begin to return to the workplace.
May 20, 2020
How Small and Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare for the Impact of Covid-19 - Part 1
The spread of COVID-19 continues to cause uncertainty and it presents unique challenges for small and medium size businesses (SMBs). We have gathered the most pressing questions that are top of mind with our clients and business owners and will address them through our blog series.
March 12, 2020
How Small Businesses Give Employees Ownership
A guide to employee ownership for your small business
September 20, 2019
Celebrating National Small Business Week and Saluting Those That Power the U.S. Economy
Did you know there are over 30 million small businesses in the U.S.? These enterprises, each employing between one and 500 employees, represent a staggering 99% of all businesses across our nation and just under 48% of our workforce.
May 6, 2019
Types of Business Entities: Pros, Cons, and How to Choose
When launching a business, there are a million and one things to do. You need to raise money, hire staff, develop a marketing strategy, and the list goes on. But before you do any of that, you should choose a business entity structure. This decision will have important legal and financial implications for your company.
January 26, 2019
Agile at Scale
When implemented correctly, (agile teams) almost always result in higher team productivity and morale, faster time to market, better quality, and lower risk than traditional approaches can achieve.
January 26, 2019
How Great Leaders Inspire Action
Simon Sinek explores how leaders can inspire cooperation, trust and change.
January 26, 2019
The Four Building Blocks of Transformation
Successful transformations may be relatively rare, but they do exist — and yours can succeed as well.
January 26, 2019
The Big Impact of Supporting Small Businesses This Saturday and Beyond
My role as president and CEO of TriNet gives me a front-row seat to the amazing impact small businesses have on the world around us and how their work touches all our lives in numerous ways. I am proud to support America’s entrepreneurs and encourage others to do so as well, not just on Small Business Saturday but every day.
November 20, 2018
Veterans Helping Veterans: How One Innovative Nonprofit Creates Opportunities for Veterans to Achieve Their Entrepreneurial Dreams
With Veteran’s Day upon us, now is a great time to take a deeper look at the role U.S. military veterans play in building the businesses that fuel the nation’s economy, drive innovation and help to make up the backbone of this country. Todd Connor is one such military veteran. In 2014, he founded Bunker Labs, a national network that is dedicated to helping new veteran entrepreneurs start their own business.
November 7, 2018
It's the Season of Joy and Here Is Why We Are Happy to Share It With You
The holidays give us at TriNet a time to slow down just a tad to reflect as one year comes to an end, plan for the year ahead and stop to think about all that we are thankful for. We truly love what we do, which is helping our clients and their businesses succeed. So, with this “attitude of gratitude” in mind, we stopped to ask some of our colleagues for their thoughts on what they truly love about working with TriNet clients and why they are thankful for the opportunity to do so.
November 28, 2017
3 Best Business Practices for Life Sciences SMBs from a Leading Biotech Entrepreneur
Business leaders in the life sciences industry know all too well they face unique challenges. In this highly innovative and rapidly evolving field they must move quickly to remain relevant. Dr. Craig Shimasaki, president & CEO of Moleculera Labs and a successful founder of three biotech companies, shares the three key drivers for those in the life sciences industry:
July 25, 2017
7 Money Habits of Successful Entrepreneurs
While each small business comes with its own specific set of strengths and weaknesses, there are a number of tried-and-true strategies that successful business leaders can adopt across a broad range of industries and business models. If you'd like to learn how to extend the value of your economic resources, start by following these proven money habits of successful entrepreneurs.
April 4, 2017
4 Effective Ways to Take the Struggle out of Setting and Achieving Corporate Goals
Establishing corporate goals and aligning all employees to them is critical to driving an accountable, performance-based culture. But let’s find out if you are unknowingly one of the many small businesses that are not utilizing corporate goals effectively.
July 1, 2016
Want to Raise More Money for Your Not-for-Profit? Then Don’t Ask for Any!
If you ask for money, you’ll get advice. But if you ask for advice, you’ll get money twice. This well-known fundraising adage is a lesson every not-for-profit organization president, board member and fundraiser should embrace.
June 10, 2016
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make Every Day a Great Day
Mornings are often full of hope as many entrepreneurs start their work day feeling motivated. However, it’s easy to find ourselves mired in other issues and leaving work at the end of the day feeling deflated and exhausted. While leading a small business can be very rewarding, entrepreneurs should consider ways to be more productive and remain mindful of how they schedule their days to avoid burnout and keep their small business dreams from turning into nightmares. Here are five tips for making every workday effective and productive.
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act: Update for Small and Medium-Size Businesses
On Friday June 5, 2020, President Trump signed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act (Flexibility Act) which will implement substantial changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). We have been following and updating you on the latest guidance on PPP as issued by Small Business Administration (SBA) through our blog and our recent webinar series. And now we provide you with the summary of the Flexibility Act that will help you pivot and adjust as necessary.
Are you finding it hard to stick to your New Year's resolution to be more productive? Check out these tips for overcoming three common productivity hurdles.
With so many demands on your time, it’s easy to be affected by productivity hurdles. Productivity is usually tied to other vital business outcomes, such as employee morale, efficiency and the bottom line. Improving your productivity game can have a positive impact on your overall business success. If you are struggling with becoming more productive in 2018, below are three HR-related productivity hurdles that business owners commonly face and a few solutions that might help you overcome them.
Three Tips for Effective One-on-One Meetings
As the year is winding down and the world is anxious to put 2020 in the rearview mirror and look forward to the future, one thing is certain that this year has brought many challenges upon us. During these difficult times it is more important for managers and employers to lean in and support their teams. And it starts with effective communications.
It’s National Payroll Week! Recognizing the Payroll Pros – The People Who Make Sure We Get Paid
In these unprecedented and challenging times, there is one thing we all know for sure: we still want our paycheck. And payroll teams across the country are continuing to work in the background, through all the trials brought on by the pandemic, to make sure you get that paycheck on time, every single time.