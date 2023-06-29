Topic: SMB Matters - page 4
Understanding Employee Fringe Benefits
Salary is no longer the sole reason that applicants accept an offer. Today, keeping talent means a benefit strategy that offers the type of ancillary benefits your employees want.
June 29, 2023
Payroll Software: Which System is Best for My Small Business
Payroll software automates, manages, and reports on payments to employees. Get tips on selecting the right payroll software, the benefits of automating the payroll process and more.
June 29, 2023
Payroll Taxes: Your Obligations and How to Meet Them
Get the basics on payroll tax responsibilities for SMBs. Learn about the types of payroll taxes, basics of payroll tax reporting and payment, and recent payroll tax changes.
June 29, 2023
Coaching Employees: How to Grow from Good to Great
Learn how coaching employees can pay off for your business and how you can best use this powerful tool to improve productivity, creativity and engagement on your team.
June 29, 2023
Human Resource Management: An Ally for Small Businesses
Human resource management (HRM) helps you secure talent, improve retention, access benefits, administer payroll and manage compliance—so you can focus on growing your business.
May 26, 2023
Mental Health Awareness in the Workplace Starts with You
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, an opportunity to recognize mental health struggles and your own capacity to make a difference.
May 23, 2023
Go Green on Earth Day 2023 with these Paperless Paycheck Solutions
We can’t support people if the planet we live on isn’t preserved. TriNet is pleased to recognize Earth Day on April 22- read more about how to observe this unique day focused on environmental awareness.
April 21, 2023
Hidden Money: Tips for Taking Advantage of the R&D Tax Credit
R&D tax credits can help with revenue savings, a crucial way organizations support long-term viability and profitability. Learn more on leveraging these credits in this informative blog from the experts at TriNet.
April 14, 2023
5 Social Media Pain Points Small Business Owners Face
The social media pain points small business owners face can be exhausting. Here are ways to deal with them.
October 20, 2022
Top 5 Small Business Payroll Questions Answered
Small business owners may often quickly find that processing payroll is not that simple. Here are some expert responses to your top payroll questions.
September 6, 2022
Small Business Succession Plan 101
Do you have a business succession plan in place? Here's why this is important, how to identify potential successors, and how to create your plan.
June 1, 2022
A Small Business Guide to FMLA
Learn more about the Family and Medical Leave Act, and how it impacts your employees and small business.
July 6, 2021
Top Ten Payroll Mistakes to Avoid
As a business owner you may be wearing multiple hats, navigating various federal, state and local laws while managing various other aspects of your business including running payroll successfully. Payroll mistakes can be costly and can result in damaging employee morale and your company’s reputation
May 12, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Concerns: What SMBs Need to Know
The new year brings hope as the first inoculations of the COVID-19 vaccine were recently distributed among healthcare workers. Many business owners are already planning to evaluate their vaccine policy and the practical implications of the policy rollout. Whether they should require their employees to receive the vaccine or not, it is not too late to start thinking about potential compliance ramifications. Through this blog we plan to address some concerns that are top of mind with small and medium size business (SMB) owners.
January 14, 2021
The New COVID-19 Stimulus Package: What it Means for Small and Medium-Size Businesses
In a long-awaited move, Congress passed a sweeping new COVID-19 stimulus package last week. It was signed by President Trump on Sunday night. There are important provisions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) that are covered in this blog.
December 28, 2020
Embracing Change and Building a Resilient Workforce
The pandemic has made business leaders rethink their operations, their business strategy and the skills needed to meet the changing demands of their customers. But where do you start?
August 27, 2020
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 5: Looking Ahead and Preparing for the Future
As companies move from shelter in place to their new normal, it is important for leaders to remember that shelter in place may happen again. Many speculate that there could be another wave of COVID-19 cases this fall, perhaps at the same time as seasonal flu season begins to peak, and that public health officials could reinstate or renew shelter in place orders. Here are some recommendations on how you can prepare for the possibility of future shelter in place orders.
July 14, 2020
Employee Assistance Programs: Taking Care of Your Employees During COVID-19 - The Struggle is Real, but EAPs can Help Heal
During these unprecedented times, your employees may be dealing with a myriad of emotions such as stress, grief, uncertainty about the future and feeling isolated. As a business leader or a business owner, you may be considering providing resources to your employees that can help them navigate the current events.
July 1, 2020
COVID-19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 3: What to Consider as You ‘Unfurlough’ Your Employees
Let’s say you’ve navigated through the pandemic reasonably well and you’re at the point of bringing back to work some of your employees that you furloughed when things shut down. There are a number of things you will need to do at the company level before you unfurlough anyone.
June 16, 2020
COVID -19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 2 - Keeping Your Employees Safe in the Face of a Public Health Emergency
Recently we kicked off our blog series helping businesses transition their employees back to the workplace. While there is no “one size fits all” approach to this difficult process, through our blog series we hope to provide some guidance to help businesses during these unprecedented times. Today’s blog highlights some steps you need to take to monitor your employees’ health and manage a positive case in your workplace.
June 9, 2020
Paycheck Protection Program: Updated Guidance on PPP Loan Forgiveness
As shelter in place restrictions across the country start to lift, many SMB owners juggle pressing priorities including transitioning back their employees to the workplace safely and keeping up with new guidance issued by the government. It can be overwhelming to stay up to date and, through this blog post, we hope to provide you with the latest on PPP loan forgiveness.
June 3, 2020