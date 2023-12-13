Topic: SMB Matters - page 3
How to Build a Successful Holiday Pay Policy
Looking for more information about holiday pay? We’ve compiled everything you need to know about holiday pay policies, best practices, and how to stay compliant.
December 4, 2023
Calculating Compensation and Ensuring Fair Pay Grades & Salary Ranges
Ensuring fair pay in the workplace is the key to employee happiness, retention, and even productivity.
December 4, 2023
What is Retroactive Pay?
Retroactive pay (or retro pay) is when compensation is due to an employee for work they already performed.
December 4, 2023
15 Small Business Tips to Help Build Success
These valuable small business tips will help you structure and execute your business plan to help create success and profit.
November 16, 2023
Reopening Your Business - Email Examples and Templates
Looking to reopen your business? Explore our email examples for effectively announcing your return of employees and customers.
October 23, 2023
Take Credit for Innovation – Understanding Federal R&D Tax Incentives and Deadlines
The federal government provides a tax credit benefit to businesses that are working to develop or improve new and existing products or technology through the R&D tax credit.
October 6, 2023
Payroll Adjustments: A Guide for Small Business Owners
Learn about the payroll adjustments process, which can be changes to an employee's pay, whether an increase or decrease, one-time or permanent.
October 6, 2023
Employee Retention Credit 2024: Can You Still Claim the Tax Credit If You Missed ERC for 2022 or Prior?
Eligible businesses can still claim an employee retention credit in 2024 in line with guidelines that applied to ERC for 2023. Here’s what we mean.
October 5, 2023
Are You Prepared? 5 Tips for Developing Strategic Emergency-Related Communications
How and when you respond to a crisis is critical to how your workforce sees you as a leader as well as how your customers and prospects may feel about your brand in the future. Here are five tips SMBs should consider when planning for the next crisis.
September 26, 2023
Can an Employer Ask for Proof of a Family Emergency?
Employers can ask for proof of a family emergency, but they can’t ask for medical documentation or other sensitive information.
September 26, 2023
Paperless Payroll Processing: 7 Ways It Can Help Your Business
Paperless payroll can help you save money, improve your employee experience, streamline operations, and boost accuracy and security. See how it can help your business.
September 22, 2023
Tools for Small and Medium Size Businesses
Small businesses have unprecedented opportunities to thrive in today's digitally driven world. Here are some tools for your business to consider.
September 22, 2023
The Legalities of Changing Employees’ Timecards
Can an employer change your time card? Sometimes. But employees and employers should know that falsifying time sheets is a violation of federal and state law.
September 7, 2023
FAQ: Can I Use PTO After Giving Two Weeks’ Notice, and What Is a PTO Payout?
If an employee gives two weeks’ notice, can they use remaining PTO during that time, take a PTO payout, or another option? Get the what, why and best practices.
September 7, 2023
The Payroll Process: More Than Meets the Eye
There's more to payroll than cutting paychecks. Labor and legal compliance, taxes, withholdings and more all matter. A solid payroll system can provide invaluable solutions and assistance.
August 22, 2023
Tips and Tricks for Creating a Successful Payroll Budget
A payroll budget can give your business better control over spending and reduce the risk of cash flow problems. Learn the benefits of developing a payroll budget as well as a plan for managing it.
August 22, 2023
HR Software: 7 Big Benefits for Your Small Business
Purchasing various software solutions can lead to an unwieldy array of vendors and overlapping functions. Full-service HR software can solve this by increasing functionality and boosting employee engagement.
August 11, 2023
How to Start a Small Business
Starting a small business isn’t easy. It requires operational understanding, a great idea and a bit of patience. Here are 14 steps to keep in mind as you get started.
August 4, 2023
HR Risk Management: A Complete Guide for Businesses
Establishing a risk management plan isn’t easy. But it can prevent catastrophic losses. Find out how to secure its protections for your business.
July 7, 2023
What is Employee Experience and Why Is It Important?
Employee experience includes everything from workflow to culture to benefits and compensation. When done right, it can lead to talent acquisition and business growth.
July 7, 2023