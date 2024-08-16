Topic: SMB Matters - page 2
Embracing AI in the Workplace
In an era of rapid technological advancement, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force reshaping the US workforce. From routine tasks to complex decision-making processes, AI is revolutionizing the way we work.
August 19, 2024
Enhancing Benefits Programs: A Guide for SMBs
Recent statistics highlight a significant disconnect between how employers perceive the ease of their benefit programs and how employees experience them- a gap that may be more pronounced among different generational groups.
August 19, 2024
Your Guide to HR Consulting Services for Small Business
HR consulting services for small business can cover a narrow or broad range of services. Find out what you need to succeed.
July 24, 2024
Election Season 2024: Ranked Choice Voting Explained
Ranked choice voting (RCV) is spreading across the country, currently used in 60 jurisdictions across 24 states, including in party-run primaries, special elections, and RCV ballots. Learn more about RCV and where it has been implemented.
July 16, 2024
Unlocking Benefits Potential: The Importance of Preventive Care
Preventive care includes well visits and screenings, like checking your cholesterol, blood pressure or getting your annual mammogram. But with so many accessible benefits, why do over half of U.S adults regularly skip these visits?
June 26, 2024
Pay Stub Requirements By State
Use this guide to ensure you’re in compliance with federal and state pay stub requirements — and following best practices when generating them.
June 10, 2024
Encouraging Employees to Get Out and Vote
Elections are already underway this year, with over 150 million people expected to cast a ballot at the federal, state, and local levels this November. Here are some ideas of how you can provide your employees with access to information and materials that help to educate and excite them about performing their civic duty of voting.
May 13, 2024
How Is Small Business Coping With the Current Economic Environment?
Small business is as resilient as ever. How do business leaders keep their businesses thriving? Our study, conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll, breaks it all down.
April 24, 2024
R&D Tax Credits: Documentation Do's and Don'ts
Companies across many industries often qualify for the federal research and development (R&D) tax credit. However, claiming the R&D tax credit requires backing up your eligibility with the right documentation.
April 2, 2024
Addressing Politics in the Workplace
Politics can evoke strong emotions, and political discussions in the workplace can become problematic. Learn more about why this type of conversation can create conflict in the workplace and how to be respectful during an election year.
March 28, 2024
R&D Tax Credits for Any Industry: Does Your Business Qualify?
Learn from TriNet Clarus R+D experts on how small businesses in specific industries can unlock tax savings with the federal R&D tax credit. Explore qualifying industries like architecture, construction, food & beverage, dentistry, and agriculture.
March 4, 2024
8 Essential Principles to Grow Your Business
From community-building to generating repeatable sales, here's a sampling of sustainable growth practices to help grow your business.
February 22, 2024
Top 3 Myths About the R&D Tax Credit
Here are three myths that might be holding you back from claiming the federal R&D tax credits that will help you reinvest in your business.
February 1, 2024
Common Reasons Why Small Businesses May Fail
Here are the top 12 common reasons why small businesses may fail and insights to help avoid them and build a thriving small business.
January 26, 2024
Mental Health: A Holiday Story
As part of a small or medium-size business, there are unique stressors to deal with. Supporting mental health, through the holiday season and beyond, is beneficial across the board.
December 20, 2023
Definition of Payroll Reversal
A payroll reversal is a transaction intended to recoup funds that were inaccurately deposited in an employee’s bank account.
December 14, 2023
Understanding Common Payroll Deductions
Curious what some of the deductions are on your paycheck? Even your first paycheck at a new job might show deductions from the get-go, which may create questions.
December 4, 2023
How Many Pay Periods Are in a Year & What is a Lookback Period?
Pay periods are a defined amount of time for which an employee will receive a paycheck. Learn more about the different types and how they can impact your business.
December 4, 2023
What Does a Pay Stub Look Like?
Pay stubs help employers keep records of payroll information, and they also make it convenient for employees to understand how and how much they are getting paid.
December 4, 2023
Common Reimbursement Questions
Properly managing reimbursement and taxes can raise questions, so we’ve compiled some of the more frequently asked questions along with specifics on remote work vs travel reimbursement.
December 4, 2023