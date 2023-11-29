InsightsHow Is Small Business Coping With the Current Economic Environment?
How Is Small Business Coping With the Current Economic Environment?

April 24, 2024

April 24, 2024
Macroeconomic Trends 2023

Understanding the Small Business Macroeconomic Environment

To better understand current and expected small business performance, TriNet has partnered with The Harris Poll to explore perceptions around the economy. The study examines experiences and perceptions around the current and upcoming macroeconomic environment of small business leaders.

Click here to download the full report.

What steps are small businesses taking now to cope with potential recession?

Inflation and economic conditions remain among the top concerns for small businesses. Hear what leaders are doing to:

  • Find optimism in the face of adversity
  • Prepare proactively for a potential recession
  • Get the information they need to guide them through tough times
  • Keep revenue and profits up for technology businesses

Download our report, 2023 Macroeconomic Trends, to get insight from small business leaders on current and upcoming macroeconomic environment.

Click here to download the full report.

TriNet Team

TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts
