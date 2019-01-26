Topic: Talent - page 10

TALENT
Hiring the right people is a critical part of successfully growing your company. Each new hire can have an impact on your company’s turnover rate as well as bottom-line costs. Also, new hires at smaller companies can often have a greater influence on company culture compared to larger organizations. Here are three common hiring challenges and ways to overcome them.
TALENT
Strategies to Improve Employee Retention
Retaining the best talent is a complex, many-faceted challenge that can negatively impact an organization’s productivity and profit margins if it isn’t taken seriously or addressed effectively.
TALENT
10 Tips for Creating an Employee Recognition Program
This year National Employee Appreciation Day falls on March 6th and it is a great way to celebrate your most valuable asset, your employees, now and throughout the year. Here are some tips on creating an employee recognition program.
CULTURE
How to Get Engaged This Valentine’s Day (With Your Workforce, That Is)
Thanks to one upcoming holiday, this time of year is often dominated by talk of love. While this talk usually centers on romantic relationships, there is a professional relationship that doesn’t always get the attention it deserves—that between an employer and their employees. In the business world, having employees who love your company and love what they do can mean all the difference for a healthy, long-term relationship that results in business success. These tips for employee engagement may help bring that spark back to the workplace.
TALENT
Recognize and Celebrate Your Team This Employee Appreciation Day
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many unprecedented challenges upon us. As a company leader, you worry about the wellbeing of your workforce among other priorities. Your people are your biggest asset, and you want to recognize their contributions. With your team most likely working remotely and still not fully back in the office, you can no longer plan a company lunch or different celebration.
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
Top Five Tips for Conducting an Effective Performance Review Virtually
As we kick off the new year, many companies will begin their annual review processes. Reviews will most likely look different this year. Many companies shifted from in office workplaces to remote workforces during the pandemic and may be torn with how to maneuver performance reviews this year. It is important to review performance for all employees, even if they are remote and even during a pandemic. It may be easy for remote employees to feel neglected or distant from an organization because they do not regularly interact with coworkers face to face.
HR ESSENTIALS
5 Things HR Pros Wish Managers Knew
As a business owner or manager, you wear many hats. While we don’t recommend going it alone in trying to navigate complicated HR regulations, providing benefits or managing the complexities of payroll or insurance, we do think it’s worthwhile to understand some basic HR principles. Knowing these tips can help you retain your employees, give them the opportunity to flourish and, inevitably, lead to your own business success.
TALENT
Millennials are the Largest Share of the U.S. Workforce. Here is the One Way HR Can Capture their Attention
TALENT
4 Ways to Coach Your Employees to Success
Coaching and development are critical components of employee management and among the most worthwhile business investments you can make. So how do you lead your team to greatness? Here are some tips for efficiently coaching employees to their best performance.
SMB MATTERS
Three Tips for Effective One-on-One Meetings
As the year is winding down and the world is anxious to put 2020 in the rearview mirror and look forward to the future, one thing is certain that this year has brought many challenges upon us. During these difficult times it is more important for managers and employers to lean in and support their teams. And it starts with effective communications.
TALENT
Screening Your Employees? Here is How to Reduce Your Risk of a Lawsuit

Change is sweeping through employment law, and small businesses are finding themselves caught in the riptide. With an increase of lawyers filing Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) class action lawsuits against businesses over the past year and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) cracking down on disparate impact in hiring, every business owner needs to be aware of the federal and state laws on screening potential employees.

This is why the hiring and compliance experts at TriNet and GoodHire will be sharing insight into how to address pre-employment screening issues in an in-depth employment screening best practices webinar on April 7 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. The webinar will help you get a handle on the employment screening issues and learn best practices for staying compliant.

HR ESSENTIALS
Hiring Your First Employee? Here’s How to Set Up Your Employee Screening Program
Are you about to hire your first employee? Use these steps to devise a smart, compliant and effective employment screening program.
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
What you Need to Know About Employer Contributions to Employee Medicare
In today’s environment employees are choosing to delay retirement. According to Matthew Rutledge of Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research, employees are retiring three years later than they did in 1980’s.
TALENT
Separation Agreements: Going Separate Ways with a Written Handshake
When the decision is made that a company and an employee must go separate ways, then a separation agreement is advisable. It acts as a "written handshake" between the two parties and can prevent misunderstandings down the line.
PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT
5 Tools You Can Use to Evaluate Employee Engagement
With today’s multi-generational and mobile workforce, business leaders face challenges in building an engaged team culture that will drive their company success. With an eye on future success, businesses should look for ways to monitor and measure employee engagement levels.
HR ESSENTIALS
A Key Challenge for Today’s SMB Employers? Recruiting and Retaining Skilled Workers in a Tight Labor Market
In 2019, unemployment remained below 4%, representing the strongest annual performance since 1969. This is positive news as a robust jobs market is good for our economy. However, this strength has made it increasingly difficult to attract qualified employees across many sectors.
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
With the benefits of remote work also come challenges, such as provisions for disability accommodation or medically related leaves of absence. In December 2020, the Department of Labor (DOL) provided limited guidance for employers to lean on, outlining when employers may utilize electronic postings to satisfy notice requirements under certain federal laws like the Family and Medical leave Act (FMLA), and clarifying when telemedicine may count as 'in-person’ visits for the purpose of making FMLA eligibility determinations.
TALENT
4 Expert Tips for a Successful Hiring Process
There are many steps hiring managers must take to fill an open position. These include sourcing applicants, screening candidates, interviewing, writing the offer and more.
TALENT
New Position: Promote From Within or Hire Externally?
You have an open position and you want to make sure you bring in the right person for the job. There is no room for error since the wrong hire can have a negative ripple effect through the ranks and your bottom line, while a superstar can launch your team, your division or even the entire company to the next level. Here are a few considerations when deciding whether to hire from within or hire externally.
COMPLIANCE
How Businesses Can Navigate Changes to the 2019 H-1B Cap Process
In this post, we’ll dive more into H-1B sponsorship, discuss process changes that have been made so far in 2019 and give information on how SMBs can prepare to file in the 2019 H-1B cap lottery.
