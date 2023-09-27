Topic: Talent - page 9

How can I perform an unofficial reference check?
January 10, 2017
How do I determine if my event planner employee is exempt or non-exempt?
January 10, 2017
5 Tips for Improving Your Job Interview Skills
Did you know that a majority of interviewers form an opinion of a candidate -- either positive or negative -- within the first 10 minutes? To make sure you take advantage of these crucial first few minutes in your next job interview, be prepared from the get-go with these tips for making a great first impression.
December 27, 2016
What should I do if a former employer refuses to provide a reference?
December 19, 2016
Can you ask a candidate in an application if they have another job?
December 15, 2016
Can a recruiter reject a candidate due to the candidate requiring relocation?
December 14, 2016
7 Things the Most Respected Bosses Do Every Day
Not all bosses are created equal. Some are more respected and admired than others. And some will go down as one of the most horrible bosses their employees have ever had. If you want to be considered one of the former, start with these seven things the most respected bosses do every day.
November 29, 2016
5 Tips for Recruiting Talent on Social Media (and 7 Tips for Minimizing Risk)
Employers use social media sites to search for candidates and create interest in openings by posting both job information and details about their organizations. If you are using social media to attract talent, here are a few tips for doing it right.
August 9, 2016
The Real Reason Why Your Best Employees Keep Quitting
Employees leaving your company may give various reasons for resigning. While they may really need to take a job closer to where they live, decide to stay home with their children or want to change career paths entirely, these are often not the only reasons employees leave.
July 17, 2016
Hiring for Biotechnology: What Early-Stage Companies Should Look for in Vendors and Consultants
In my previous post, I shared how important it is for biotechnology startups to hire exceptional employees who embody the three characteristics that help you create a synergistic team of professionals all working toward the same goal of growth and success for your company. I encourage entrepreneurs to strategically hire the best “fit” individuals, as they will become your most vital resources as you develop your business and work to overcome obstacles.
April 4, 2016
Hiring for Biotechnology: 5 Characteristics Early-Stage Companies Should Look for in Employees
Without question, one critical success factor for all biotechnology companies is the ability to identify and retain a synergistic combination of internal and external team members, all working seamlessly toward the same goal. It is impossible to start and build a successful biotechnology company without the help of an exceptional and synergistic team of individuals. In this post, I will discuss the most important characteristics biotech entrepreneurs should seek in new employees.
February 3, 2016
Do You Know Your Emotional Intelligence? It Can Define Your Career Success
Guest post by Structured GI Leadership

Emotions have no place in the workplace - or do they? We are all humans and emotions make us just that. Your emotional intelligence is, essentially, your ability to recognize and control your own emotions and emotional reactions. It means being in touch with how you’re feeling and the feelings of those around you, then using that awareness – as opposed to your emotional reactions - to guide your thoughts and behaviors.

In the workplace, your emotional intelligence determines how your employees will view you and respond to you.  While many think of emotions as being inappropriate for the workplace, your emotional intelligence can actually define your career path.  People will not follow those they cannot trust and people will not trust those whose emotional IQ they cannot read.

The five key aspects of emotional intelligence

January 27, 2016
What are Work Eligibility Questions During the Application Process to Consider
September 17, 2015
What are the top five things I should consider when reviewing an applicant's resume?
September 11, 2015
Can an employee be fired for asking for a raise?
As an employer you're able to make the decision to fire an employee at will for just about anything beyond the realm of protected characteristics. However, there are some reasons for firing that can be bad business practices.
September 10, 2015
If an applicant has two good references and one bad reference, how should the company make the decision whether to move forward with the candidate?
August 31, 2015
When is the best time to check a candidate's references?
August 31, 2015
What kinds of questions can I ask a candidate's reference?
August 31, 2015
What questions should I ask the hiring manager when drafting the job description?
August 28, 2015
What reasons can I give when communicating that we will not move forward with a candidate after a resume review?
August 28, 2015
Do you have what it takes to win the talent war?
Consistently winning the talent war is a key strategy for fast-growing tech companies, but this is challenging considering 45% of HR managers reported that they’re coming up empty with their current recruiting strategies. Why? They cannot attract qualified employees — and 58% report that they have jobs that stay open for 12 weeks or longer.
