Topic: Talent - page 8
What are the different types of employee terminations?
Voluntary, involuntary, at-will — we break down the types of separation from employment
September 23, 2019
When to Offer Severance Pay, and How Much
As a small business owner, you may consider providing severance pay for employees. But what is it exactly, how does it work?
September 19, 2019
What is the Best Way to Communicate Terminations?
While employers are considering terminating a staff member, it's important to do it with utmost importance. Part of that is managing your communications.
September 11, 2019
Evaluating the ROI of a New Employee for Your Small Business
Use this guide to evaluate the ROI of a new employee, and weigh the costs of your new hire against the potential benefits.
August 1, 2019
How to Reduce Employee Turnover
Companies interested in how to reduce employee turnover can apply these famous models to increase employee satisfaction, engagement, retention, and more.
June 24, 2019
The Employee Onboarding Documents You Must Have
This list of onboarding documents will help you gather the information you need to get new employers started and comply with regulations.
June 20, 2019
What Is Employee Turnover
What is employee turnover, and why does it matter? If you run a business, you may have to face staff turnover and its implications. Here's what to know.
June 17, 2019
How to Build a New Employee Onboarding Process from Scratch
An effective onboarding process can boost retention and productivity. This article details how to create one, recommended steps, potential costs and more.
June 3, 2019
Telework vs. Remote Work: Managing Beyond the Office
The differences in telework vs remote work are slight compared to the importance of managers applying the needed skills for both situations.
April 29, 2019
Everything You Need to Know About Hiring Interns for your Small Business
Hiring interns for your small business can be mutually beneficial-- if it's done responsibly and legally. Here's what you need to know to get started.
April 9, 2019
Does Your Company Have a Healthy Employee Retention Rate?
Calculating your employee retention rate is the first step in building a successful retention plan to keep your star performers engaged and on board.
April 4, 2019
When Should a Small Business Hire a CEO?
Many small business owners consider themselves CEOs-- but sometimes you need a little help. Here's when to hire a small business CEO.
March 27, 2019
Labor Department Report on U.S. Economy: January Unemployment at 4%; 304,000 Jobs Added
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 304,000 in January, and the unemployment rate edged up to 4.0 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in several industries, including leisure and hospitality, construction, health care, and transportation and warehousing.
February 1, 2019
The Rise of the Roberts: Why Cloning Talented People Isn't the Answer to Great Talent Strategy
What if you could clone your best people? It’s what every manager secretly wishes they could do. ‘Take Bob’ they say, ‘he’s my best guy. I wish I had ten more like him. If you could just clone Bob for me, I’d be happy.’ But what if you could clone Bob?
January 26, 2019
To Retain New Hires, Spend More Time Onboarding Them
The most effective organizations onboard new hires for the duration of their first year — their most vulnerable period — and focus on three key dimensions.
January 26, 2019
3 Smart Investments to Help You Retain Millennial Employees
According to a TriNet study, millennials want rapid performance feedback from their employer.
November 7, 2018
Attracting Talent in a Competitive Hiring Market
Incentives Like Flexible Work Schedule, Unlimited Paid Time Off and Remote Work Options May Help Employers Attract and Retain Employees.
August 31, 2018
Are Your Recruitment Efforts Falling Flat? Data May be the Answer!
Too many businesses make the mistake of not tracking or using recruitment analytics. Here are some pieces of data you should be collecting as you hire new employees.
March 21, 2018
5 Tips to Improve Onboarding and Retain Employees
Employers are constantly competing to retain highly qualified employees. One factor that can give you an edge in employee engagement and retention is a robust onboarding process. Sixty nine percent of employees are more likely to stay with the company for at least three years after a great onboarding experience.
March 14, 2017
How can my company rescind a job offer?
Rescinding a job offer letter comes with compliance risks. Before you take back that job offer, read about the potential risks and how to avoid them.
February 6, 2017