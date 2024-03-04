Trends & Insights - page 17
Compliance
Is there a legal minimum of hours per week in order to qualify as full-time in California?
According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, working 40 hours per week qualifies employees as full-time workers. However, you won’t want to confuse the 40 hour work week with the Affordable Care Act regulations.
October 23, 2023 ・6 mins read
Compliance
A Guide to Moving an Employee from Full Time to Part Time
Check out this guide for tips on moving an employee from full time to part time — including financial considerations, benefits, notice requirements, and more.
October 23, 2023 ・8 mins read
Benefits
If an employee gets sick after using all of their Paid Time Off (PTO) for the year, am I obligated to grant them additional paid time for sick leave?
Are you required to give your staff members additional paid time off if they become sick but already used all of their PTO for the year? Find out here.
October 23, 2023 ・8 mins read
Benefits
20 Best Countries to Work In
Think you work in the best country in the world? Think again, as we reveal which country is really the best to work in (Hint: the U.S. doesn’t make the cut!).
October 23, 2023 ・5 mins read
Benefits
If a salaried exempt employee takes a day off, using their PTO, do we only pay them for 32 hours that week?
Paid time off (PTO) means your employee is paid for the time that they’ve taken off.
October 23, 2023 ・4 mins read
SMB Matters
Reopening Your Business - Email Examples and Templates
Looking to reopen your business? Explore our email examples for effectively announcing your return of employees and customers.
October 23, 2023 ・5 mins read
Benefits
The 4-Day Workweek: Pros and Cons
Offering a 4-day workweek for employees is a growing trend. But is it right for your organization?
October 23, 2023 ・8 mins read
HR Essentials
Human Capital Strategy: Insights on Building a Plan
This guide on human capital strategy will provide suggestions for how to get started and how to follow through to achieve long-term success.
October 13, 2023 ・6 mins read
Payroll
Payroll vs. HR: Exploring Their Roles, Functions and Connections
Payroll vs. HR: how exactly are they different, and how do they work together? Check out everything you need to know here.
October 6, 2023 ・5 mins read
Payroll
Payroll Adjustments: A Guide for Small Business Owners
Learn about the payroll adjustments process, which can be changes to an employee's pay, whether an increase or decrease, one-time or permanent.
October 6, 2023 ・5 mins read
Benefits
Which is better: a dependent care FSA or a tax credit for childcare expenses?
A dependent care FSA is better for employees who can access it because these pre-tax deductions can substantially reduce the employee’s income, social
October 23, 2023 ・6 mins read
Compliance
What forms do you need to hire an independent contractor?
This answer lays out the forms and tax documents that companies prepare for Independent Contractors (ICs).
October 23, 2023 ・4 mins read
Compliance
A List of States and Cities with Paid Sick Leave Laws
This article outlines paid sick leave laws at state and municipal levels. Is paid sick leave mandatory in your location?
October 23, 2023 ・21 mins read
Benefits
What Is the Average Number of Sick Days in the U.S.?
The average number of sick days American employers and employees give or receive can help inform your sick leave policy, but here’s a fuller picture.
October 23, 2023 ・7 mins read
Benefits
When is an OK time for an employee to drop their medical insurance? Can an employer force an employee to keep their health insurance?
An employee can voluntarily cancel coverage at any time only if the company is not having employee premium contributions deducted pre-tax.
October 23, 2023 ・5 mins read
Benefits
The PTO Guide: Everything You Need to Know to Create a PTO Policy for Happy, Engaged Employees
What is PTO? Check out our small business owners and HR leader’s in-depth guide on all things related to paid time off.
October 23, 2023 ・25 mins read
Benefits
Can an employee participate in the FSA if they declined their employer’s medical insurance?
According to the IRS, there’s no law prohibiting an employee from participating in a Flexible Spending Account if they’re not on their company’s health insurance.
October 23, 2023 ・5 mins read
Performance Management
Challenges of Human Capital Management: 16 Ways to Get the Most out of HCM
Let's look at 16 top challenges and how human capital management can help your workforce.
October 17, 2023 ・7 mins read
Industry Insights
Take Credit for Innovation – Understanding Federal R&D Tax Incentives and Deadlines
The federal government provides a tax credit benefit to businesses that are working to develop or improve new and existing products or technology through the R&D tax credit.
October 6, 2023 ・12 mins read
Payroll
PEO vs. Payroll Service Provider: Which is Right for Your Business?
PEO vs. Payroll Service Provider: This guide provides insight on which may be the best option for your business.
October 6, 2023 ・7 mins read
Compliance
HR Headaches: How and When Should I Tell My Boss I’m Pregnant?
Wondering when should I tell my boss I’m pregnant? Sharing your pregnancy news with your boss and colleagues can be anxiety inducing- these tips can help.
October 5, 2023 ・5 mins read
