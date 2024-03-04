Trends & Insights - page 19
Talent
What Makes an Employee Eligible for Rehire?
Wondering if a former employee is eligible for rehire after leaving a job? Learn about reasons to include or exclude them as candidates for rehire.
September 22, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
Payroll
The Legalities of Changing Employees’ Timecards
Can an employer change your time card? Sometimes. But employees and employers should know that falsifying time sheets is a violation of federal and state law.
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
HR Headaches: Can My Employer Change My Job Role Without My Consent?
We hear it often: Can my employer change my job role without my consent? Here’s what both sides should consider if a job description changed after hire.
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
People Operations Manager: Defining a New Era in HR Leadership
What is a people operations manager? The new name for HR manager defines a new focus and mission to turn that “new hire honeymoon” to long-term commitment.
September 7, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
PEO vs HRO: A Guide to Understanding the Essentials
For businesses seeking assistance with HR functions, here's a comparative overview of PEO vs. HRO to help determine the type of help you may need.
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Payroll
FAQ: Can I Use PTO After Giving Two Weeks’ Notice, and What Is a PTO Payout?
If an employee gives two weeks’ notice, can they use remaining PTO during that time, take a PTO payout, or another option? Get the what, why and best practices.
September 7, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
9 Ways PEOs Benefit Your Business to Drive Prosperity
PEO benefits can include more efficient HR processes, risk mitigation, help with employee retention, and specialized expertise. Are you missing out on these potential advantages?
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Payroll
Leap Year Payroll: The Ins and Outs, and the Math
The extra day in leap years can create an additional pay period for some employees. Fortunately, you’ve got a few options for calculating leap year payroll. Learn about them here.
August 30, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Payroll
Mastering Payroll Records: Tips for Efficiency and Compliance
Payroll records are a crucial part of any business. Get tips to help you maintain compliance while efficiently keeping accurate records.
August 30, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
Payroll
Mastering Payroll Records: Tips for Efficiency and Compliance
Rules on withholding income taxes can vary from state to state making multistate payroll a challenge. If you have employees in various states, make sure you understand what’s required of you.
August 30, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
Talent
How to Terminate an Employee for Poor Performance
Firing someone for poor performance must be done with professionalism and laws in mind. Here’s how to terminate an employee for poor performance the right way.
September 22, 2023 ・10 mins read
Read more
Benefits
What are Transportation Benefits and What is FSA Eligible?
September 22, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Your Small Business Guide to Outsourcing HR
Learn about the benefits of outsourcing HR, Professional Employer Organizations, and how much time and money a small business might save.
September 7, 2023 ・15 mins read
Read more
Culture
Employee Feedback Examples That Inspire Positive Change
Discover impactful employee feedback examples for HR and foster positive change in your workplace. Elevate your feedback culture today.
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Why Should You Use a PEO Broker to Discover the Right PEO?
What exactly is a PEO broker, and do you need one? We'll look at the benefits of this specialized broker and how they can help you find the right PEO.
September 7, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
Talent
How to Terminate an Employee (With Sample Scripts)
Terminating an employee is never easy. The challenge is to conduct the meeting in a professional way that not only protects the rights of the business, but those of the employee as well.
September 7, 2023 ・14 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Know the Difference: Understanding PEO vs. HRIS
The basic difference between PEO vs. HRIS is the difference between a co-employment relationship and a software service that automates HR administrative tasks. Here's what to know about each.
September 7, 2023 ・10 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Types of Human Resource Costs & Cost-effective Strategies
HR costs can quickly add up and can impact the overall success of your business. Here are 5 types of common human resource costs and ways to be cost effective.
August 30, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
PEOs for Small Businesses: A Game-Changer for Success
PEOs offer a wide array of HR services to small businesses. In this article, we'll examine the benefits of working with a PEO and why it might be the competitive edge your business may need.
August 30, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
Payroll
Payroll Administration: A Guide to Efficient Payroll Processes
From calculating wages and deductions to staying compliant with evolving laws, payroll requires precision, knowledge and effective processes. Learn how to make the whole system run more smoothly.
August 30, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
HR Technology Trends: Keep Up or Fall Behind
In recent years, the role of HR has grown beyond the traditional tasks. Technology has helped to make this possible, playing a crucial role in today’s expanded HR functions.
August 30, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
What Makes an Employee Eligible for Rehire?
Wondering if a former employee is eligible for rehire after leaving a job? Learn about reasons to include or exclude them as candidates for rehire.
September 22, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
Talent
How to Terminate an Employee for Poor Performance
Firing someone for poor performance must be done with professionalism and laws in mind. Here’s how to terminate an employee for poor performance the right way.
September 22, 2023 ・10 mins read
Read more
Benefits
What are Transportation Benefits and What is FSA Eligible?
September 22, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Your Small Business Guide to Outsourcing HR
Learn about the benefits of outsourcing HR, Professional Employer Organizations, and how much time and money a small business might save.
September 7, 2023 ・15 mins read
Read more
Payroll
The Legalities of Changing Employees’ Timecards
Can an employer change your time card? Sometimes. But employees and employers should know that falsifying time sheets is a violation of federal and state law.
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
HR Headaches: Can My Employer Change My Job Role Without My Consent?
We hear it often: Can my employer change my job role without my consent? Here’s what both sides should consider if a job description changed after hire.
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Culture
Employee Feedback Examples That Inspire Positive Change
Discover impactful employee feedback examples for HR and foster positive change in your workplace. Elevate your feedback culture today.
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
People Operations Manager: Defining a New Era in HR Leadership
What is a people operations manager? The new name for HR manager defines a new focus and mission to turn that “new hire honeymoon” to long-term commitment.
September 7, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Why Should You Use a PEO Broker to Discover the Right PEO?
What exactly is a PEO broker, and do you need one? We'll look at the benefits of this specialized broker and how they can help you find the right PEO.
September 7, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
PEO vs HRO: A Guide to Understanding the Essentials
For businesses seeking assistance with HR functions, here's a comparative overview of PEO vs. HRO to help determine the type of help you may need.
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
How to Terminate an Employee (With Sample Scripts)
Terminating an employee is never easy. The challenge is to conduct the meeting in a professional way that not only protects the rights of the business, but those of the employee as well.
September 7, 2023 ・14 mins read
Read more
Payroll
FAQ: Can I Use PTO After Giving Two Weeks’ Notice, and What Is a PTO Payout?
If an employee gives two weeks’ notice, can they use remaining PTO during that time, take a PTO payout, or another option? Get the what, why and best practices.
September 7, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Know the Difference: Understanding PEO vs. HRIS
The basic difference between PEO vs. HRIS is the difference between a co-employment relationship and a software service that automates HR administrative tasks. Here's what to know about each.
September 7, 2023 ・10 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
9 Ways PEOs Benefit Your Business to Drive Prosperity
PEO benefits can include more efficient HR processes, risk mitigation, help with employee retention, and specialized expertise. Are you missing out on these potential advantages?
September 7, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Types of Human Resource Costs & Cost-effective Strategies
HR costs can quickly add up and can impact the overall success of your business. Here are 5 types of common human resource costs and ways to be cost effective.
August 30, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
Payroll
Leap Year Payroll: The Ins and Outs, and the Math
The extra day in leap years can create an additional pay period for some employees. Fortunately, you’ve got a few options for calculating leap year payroll. Learn about them here.
August 30, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
PEOs for Small Businesses: A Game-Changer for Success
PEOs offer a wide array of HR services to small businesses. In this article, we'll examine the benefits of working with a PEO and why it might be the competitive edge your business may need.
August 30, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
Payroll
Mastering Payroll Records: Tips for Efficiency and Compliance
Payroll records are a crucial part of any business. Get tips to help you maintain compliance while efficiently keeping accurate records.
August 30, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
Payroll
Payroll Administration: A Guide to Efficient Payroll Processes
From calculating wages and deductions to staying compliant with evolving laws, payroll requires precision, knowledge and effective processes. Learn how to make the whole system run more smoothly.
August 30, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Payroll
Mastering Payroll Records: Tips for Efficiency and Compliance
Rules on withholding income taxes can vary from state to state making multistate payroll a challenge. If you have employees in various states, make sure you understand what’s required of you.
August 30, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
HR Technology Trends: Keep Up or Fall Behind
In recent years, the role of HR has grown beyond the traditional tasks. Technology has helped to make this possible, playing a crucial role in today’s expanded HR functions.
August 30, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.