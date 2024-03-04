Trends & Insights - page 8
Compliance
A State-by-State Guide for Each IRS Mailing Address
Need to send mail to the IRS? That depends on your location- here is our guide to each IRS mailing address, based on your state.
February 4, 2025 ・7 mins read
Compliance
Printable List of 2025 & 2024 U.S. Federal Holidays
Consider these yearly federal and state holidays when building your company’s holiday schedule and PTO policy.
January 23, 2025 ・5 mins read
HR Outsourcing
How National PEOs Optimize HR Outsourcing for Business Growth
Discover the benefits of working with a national PEO for comprehensive HR solutions, cost effectiveness, and scalability across multiple states.
January 22, 2025 ・7 mins read
SMB Matters
Success Starts with Your Team: Valuing Employees Every Day, All Year Long
As we embark on a New Year, it's a good time to think of things that you can do as an employer to create lasting value and genuine connection — like those that can help foster employee satisfaction and contribute to a dynamic workplace culture.
January 16, 2025 ・5 mins read
Benefits
How Long is Paternity Leave?
Learn how fathers can navigate their rights to bond with their newborns during this vital time in this 2024 guide on parental leave laws and policies.
December 18, 2024 ・9 mins read
Compliance
Your Complete HR Compliance Checklist
HR professionals and business managers can use this HR compliance checklist to keep their companies up-to-date and reduce risk.
December 18, 2024 ・14 mins read
HR Essentials
6 Tips to Improve Onboarding and Retain Employees
With employee turnover rates at a record high, first impressions are everything. Onboarding is key to keeping employees engaged and productive. Start your team off right.
December 7, 2024 ・8 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Celebrating Women in Business: Dagne Dover
Known for its stylish yet functional designs, Dagne Dover is a shining example of how companies that prioritize people over profits can achieve lasting success.
November 26, 2024 ・6 mins read
Benefits
Exploring the Types of Employee Benefits for Top Talent
Discover the types of employee benefits that attract top talent and boost retention. Learn why diverse benefits are crucial for a thriving business.
November 26, 2024 ・15 mins read
Benefits
What is Employee Benefits Software?
Discover how employee benefits software simplifies HR tasks, boosts employee satisfaction, and creates a better way for your company to do benefits administration.
November 26, 2024 ・9 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Black History Month: African Americans and Labor
Each year, Black History Month expands our views of tradition and enables us to continue striving to be part of a history that remains largely untouched. As entrepreneurs, you have the power to help preserve Black History and minimize the disparities that exists in the historical representations of people of color and the arts.
February 4, 2025 ・8 mins read
Payroll
8 Payroll Trends to Keep Pace With in Your Business
Payroll trends not only show where the industry is heading, but also can help a business set priorities and achieve its goals.
February 4, 2025 ・6 mins read
SMB Matters
Global Growth Roadmap: A Beginner's Guide to Global Business Expansion for Small Businesses
Small and midsize businesses can stay ahead of the competition by tapping into emerging markets, diverse resources, and new revenue streams that global expansion offers – all while pursuing long-term success and sustainable growth.
January 31, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Understanding PEOs and Their Role in Workplace Transformation
Discover how PEO workplace transformation aids SMEs in strategic growth by streamlining HR and enhancing compliance and employee engagement.
January 22, 2025 ・8 mins read
Performance Management
8 Steps to Performing a Mid-Year Goal Check
Now that the glow of the new year is long gone, it is time to assess if your company’s 2017 goals were feasible or if you were caught up in the promise of sweeping change that January 1 often brings.
January 14, 2025 ・6 mins read
Compliance
Top 5 HR Compliance Concerns for Small Business
HR compliance issues can bog down a small business and bring them extra costs and fines. Learn how to deal with the 8 most common issues.
December 18, 2024 ・19 mins read
Data Security 101: Training Employees to Keep Company Data Safe
Security data should be a priority for employers. Here's how to implement employee data security training.
December 11, 2024 ・5 mins read
HR Outsourcing
TriNet HR Solutions Demo
See how easy TriNet makes HR for you and your employees. By combining powerful technology with expert service, TriNet helps your company with payroll, benefits and HR administration.
December 2, 2024 ・1 min read
Diversity & Inclusion
Creative Ways to Celebrate the Holiday Season at the Office (While Including and Respecting Everyone)
The holiday season offers a wonderful opportunity to foster joy and strengthen team bonds at work, but it’s essential to remember that not everyone celebrates Christmas or celebrates it in the same way.
November 26, 2024 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
The Impact of PEO Engagement on Business Survival: Why Companies Using PEOs Are More Likely to be Resilient
New data suggests that businesses working with Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) experience significantly higher survival rates compared to their counterparts.
November 26, 2024 ・6 mins read
Benefits
How does a 401k Retirement Plan Work?
A 401(k) is a tax-advantaged retirement plan employers offer. But how does a 401(k) work?
November 26, 2024 ・8 mins read
