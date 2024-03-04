Trends & Insights - page 9
HR Outsourcing
PEO Services Guide: How to Streamline HR and Drive Growth
Discover the many ways PEO services can help small and medium-sized businesses manage HR tasks, reduce costs and stay compliant.
November 14, 2024 ・15 mins read
Industry Insights
Cybersecurity Month: Updating the Human Firewall and Demystifying Cybersecurity
Human Resources (HR) leaders are playing an increasingly vital role in addressing security gaps and enabling organizations to benefit from improved cybersecurity.
October 28, 2024 ・4 mins read
Culture
10 Creative Ideas for Your Office Thanksgiving Celebration
You don’t need to give your employees a full-blown feast to show how thankful you are for them and all they do. Read about Thanksgiving employee engagement ideas to successfully kick off the holiday season.
October 28, 2024 ・9 mins read
Benefits
How to Develop Benefits Strategies for Modern Workplaces
This guide on benefits strategies will walk you through the steps that can lead to better recruitment and retention and happier employees.
October 24, 2024 ・12 mins read
HR Outsourcing
TriNet PEO Overview Video
TriNet PEO helps SMBs do more meaningful work—and less HR admin—with a complete HR solution including access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation that’s powered by expert support and leading technology.
October 11, 2024 ・1 min read
HR News
Are Business Regulations Driving You Crazy? Here are 3 Tips to Maintain Compliance and Your Sanity
Compliance is a hot topic right now, with news stories coming out every day about companies in trouble for everything from regulatory missteps to downright illegal business activity.
October 10, 2024 ・5 mins read
HR Essentials
What Can HR Outsourcing Companies Bring to Businesses Like Yours?
HR outsourcing companies offer a wide array of services, from payroll processing and benefits administration to HR services. What's right for you?
October 4, 2024 ・11 mins read
HR Essentials
What is an HRIS?
Human resources information systems automate HR processes like hiring, payroll and performance management. See how HRIS solutions can help streamline employee management.
September 27, 2024 ・8 mins read
HR Essentials
Four Options for Handling Your HR and How to Decide Which One is Right for Your Business
If you’re like many entrepreneurs, you know what human resources is and you probably know that it’s a responsibility you must take on before hiring your first employee. However, you might not know about all the options there are for managing your HR. Let’s walk through some of these options, outline the advantages and disadvantages of each, and give practical tips on how to decide which option is best for your business.
September 27, 2024 ・9 mins read
Benefits
Taking the Homebuyer Approach to Electing Medical Benefits
Despite the similar financial commitment involved, the decision-making process for selecting a house and electing medical benefits could not be more different. Learn more in this informative article from the experts at TriNet.
September 3, 2024 ・5 mins read
HR Outsourcing
What Is Human Capital Management?
Human capital management (HCM) is a business strategy that views a company’s workforce as an asset rather than an expense.
November 14, 2024 ・10 mins read
Talent
The Employee Onboarding Timeline: What to Do When, and Why
While an exact employee onboarding timeline may vary, here's how it generally unfolds. Learn what to do when, and why, then download our complete guide.
November 13, 2024 ・5 mins read
HR Outsourcing
How to Get Your HR Ready for the New Year: A Checklist
Use our checklist to help get through your year-end HR tasks around benefits, payroll, and more and start your New Year off right.
November 6, 2024 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Embracing Global Talent: Shaping the Future of Recruitment
A diverse workforce offers numerous advantages, enhancing innovation and problem-solving capabilities; organizations must evolve beyond traditional recruitment methods to attract top global talent.
October 28, 2024 ・5 mins read
Benefits
How Much Should I Contribute to My 401(k)?
Not sure what amount you should contribute to your 401(k)? Learn some insights on ways to maximize retirement savings and investments.
October 24, 2024 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
HR Platform & HR Plus Overview
HR Platform is an all-in-one solution that integrates HR, benefits administration, and payroll processing. It automates administrative tasks and enhances the employee experience. HR Plus complements this modern technology platform by offering outsourced support for HR, payroll processing, and payroll tax.
October 11, 2024 ・1 min read
Diversity & Inclusion
Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrating the Impact of Growth and Influence
September 15 to October 15 marks National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to honor and celebrate the rich history and cultural contributions of the Latino/Hispanic community. At TriNet, we are proud to join in this celebration, acknowledging the vibrant cultures, achievements, and economic impact of our Hispanic colleagues, customers, and partners.
October 4, 2024 ・4 mins read
HR Outsourcing
What to Know About Outsourcing HR Services for Your Small Business
It doesn’t take a fortune to keep on top of compliance. With a PEO, you’ll get more resources so you have time to grow your business, access to benefits and the HR expertise you need to thrive.
September 27, 2024 ・17 mins read
HR Essentials
How Online HR Services Can Improve Your Efficiency
In this guide, we show how online HR services can perform a wide range of HR functions quickly, accurately and economically.
September 27, 2024 ・15 mins read
Benefits
Employee Retirement Income Security Act Marks 50 Years – Then, Now, What’s Ahead
Turning 50 this year, ERISA set the minimum standards for defined benefit pension plans- helping ensure employees could rely on pension promises from their employers.
September 26, 2024 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
ASO Companies for Small Businesses: Your Complete Guide
ASO companies for small businesses combine the best of technology and human expertise to help business leaders focus on their passion, not HR.
August 29, 2024 ・14 mins read
