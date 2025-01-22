How National PEOs Optimize HR Outsourcing for Business Growth

If you own or manage a small or medium-sized business and you want to outsource HR functions, a professional employer organization (PEO) could be just what you need. When considering which PEO to work with, one important choice to weigh is between a local or national PEO.

Local PEOs work with companies in a localized or specific region. They may be experts in that specific region’s human resources and employment-related and payroll tax rules and requirements.

A national PEO, by contrast, may have more expertise on the employment-related and payroll tax rules and requirements throughout the U.S. National PEOs tend to have more resources available to help service throughout and offer access to local and national benefits.

The choice between a local and national PEO can significantly impact the HR support services you will receive. The choice can also affect aspects of your business beyond HR administration, such as the caliber of employees you are able to attract and retain, as well as your rate of business growth. The cost-effectiveness you might enjoy from working with a PEO could also be impacted by your choice. This article will provide you with insight on each type of PEO and how it may be best suited for your company.

What Are PEOs and How Do They Work?

Professional employer organizations (PEOs) provide human resources outsourcing services for their client companies. These administrative services can include payroll services, benefits administration, compliance support, and risk mitigation.

A PEO and the client company are in a co-employment relationship, where the PEO provides certain HR services as allocated in the client service agreement. PEOs are generally more flexible and scalable. You can get expertise levels of services as your business grows and your need for HR support increases. However, national PEOs, with their more robust resources and wider reach, may be better positioned to keep up with your needs as your business expands across states.

Working with a PEO can help free up the time you have been forced to spend on administrative HR tasks and potential significant cost savings. On average, PEO clients save $1,775 per employee per year, according to the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations.