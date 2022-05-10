Topic: HR Essentials - page 7
6 Concepts to Guide Your Strategic HR Plan
When planning for success, businesses need to be prepared for challenges and the unexpected. Learn the key concepts to creating an HR strategy that will
May 12, 2022
TriNet Mobile HR App
Designed for today’s increasingly mobile workforce, the next generation of TriNet Mobile is a convenient app designed to engage, connect and empower employees and managers to make and act on decisions using a secure, quick, and intuitive tool.
May 2, 2022
What You Should Know About 401(k) Plans
To help employees plan for their futures, a good employer-sponsored 401(k) plan is key. Learn about the benefits of 401(k) can bring and how to choose the right provider.
April 14, 2022
Attracting and Retaining Talent: Must-Ask Questions When Choosing Your Company’s Health Insurance
Your employee benefits offering is a valuable tool to attract and retain valuable talent. Learn what important questions to ask before making this important decision.
March 31, 2022
How a PEO Helps Create Scalable HR Infrastructure for Growing Companies
The more employees your business has, the more complicated HR can get. Get strategies to help your business scale smartly and support your long-term growth goals.
March 17, 2022
Data Privacy 2022: Take These Steps to Protect Yourself
it is nearly impossible to conduct our lives without technology. With this convenience, however, comes risk. How often do you stop and think about what you share about yourself through technology, when and where you are sharing it, and exactly who you may be sharing it with?
January 24, 2022
8 Primary Challenges for End-to-End HR Compliance
Maintaining compliance across HR functions is critical to success. And the complexity of maintaining compliance grows as your business expands.
December 1, 2021
On National Payroll Week, We Salute Payroll Professionals!
This year, National Payroll Week starts on Labor Day, which is fitting considering the amount of tireless work the payroll professionals at TriNet and around the world perform each and every day. The payroll team at TriNet processes payroll for our more than 17,000 SMB customers and their hundreds of thousands of employees. Here are just some of the challenges they and all payroll professionals face right now.
September 7, 2021
A new business era deserves an HR refresh.
The pandemic has changed the way businesses operate. Make sure your HR is positioned to adapt for success.
June 24, 2021
Top Ten Payroll Mistakes to Avoid
As a business owner you may be wearing multiple hats, navigating various federal, state and local laws while managing various other aspects of your business including running payroll successfully. Payroll mistakes can be costly and can result in damaging employee morale and your company’s reputation
May 12, 2021
Building an Employee Handbook: Top Things You Must Have
Want to build an employee handbook, but don’t know where to start? Check out this ultimate guide on employee handbook tips and necessities.
November 4, 2020
10 Reasons Why You Need an EIN Number, And How to Apply
Identity protection, professionalism, and business growth are some of the benefits of having an EIN number
October 1, 2020
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 5: Looking Ahead and Preparing for the Future
As companies move from shelter in place to their new normal, it is important for leaders to remember that shelter in place may happen again. Many speculate that there could be another wave of COVID-19 cases this fall, perhaps at the same time as seasonal flu season begins to peak, and that public health officials could reinstate or renew shelter in place orders. Here are some recommendations on how you can prepare for the possibility of future shelter in place orders.
July 14, 2020
COVID-19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 3: What to Consider as You ‘Unfurlough’ Your Employees
Let’s say you’ve navigated through the pandemic reasonably well and you’re at the point of bringing back to work some of your employees that you furloughed when things shut down. There are a number of things you will need to do at the company level before you unfurlough anyone.
June 16, 2020
How to Send an Invoice by Email
When it comes to getting paid, sending invoices by email can be quick and convenient. Here’s how to stay on top of the process.
June 12, 2020
COVID -19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 2 - Keeping Your Employees Safe in the Face of a Public Health Emergency
Recently we kicked off our blog series helping businesses transition their employees back to the workplace. While there is no “one size fits all” approach to this difficult process, through our blog series we hope to provide some guidance to help businesses during these unprecedented times. Today’s blog highlights some steps you need to take to monitor your employees’ health and manage a positive case in your workplace.
June 9, 2020
Paycheck Protection Program: Updated Guidance on PPP Loan Forgiveness
As shelter in place restrictions across the country start to lift, many SMB owners juggle pressing priorities including transitioning back their employees to the workplace safely and keeping up with new guidance issued by the government. It can be overwhelming to stay up to date and, through this blog post, we hope to provide you with the latest on PPP loan forgiveness.
June 3, 2020
Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 1: Steps to Take to Create a Safe Environment
The question of when and how around the topic of transitioning back to the workplace is top of mind with many employers and business owners. And as businesses around the country consider reopening there are many factors to consider. Taking precautions and implementing necessary processes will help businesses keep their workplace safe and their employees feeling less anxious as they begin to return to the workplace.
May 20, 2020
Essential Business Sample Letter and Memo to Employees
As the nation continues to work during the COVID-19 outbreak, assuring staff understands why they’re being asked to work and that they’re able to report to work is necessary
April 6, 2020
How Small and Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare for the Impact of Covid-19 - Part 1
The spread of COVID-19 continues to cause uncertainty and it presents unique challenges for small and medium size businesses (SMBs). We have gathered the most pressing questions that are top of mind with our clients and business owners and will address them through our blog series.
March 12, 2020
What’s the Difference Between a PEO and ASO — and Why it Matters
At TriNet we provide HR services to over 16,000 small and medium size businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. and across several different industries including technology, life sciences, financial services, professional services, nonprofit, retail and more
February 7, 2020