Five Key HR Topics for Businesses to Keep Top of Mind in 2020
There is never a dull moment when keeping up with the evolving HR trends for small and medium size businesses. Each year brings new HR compliance requirements for a business to navigate. Below are key HR topics for businesses to be aware of in 2020, as well as some tips to help employers prepare for the year ahead.
December 18, 2019
The 4 Best PEO Companies for Small Business
In this guide, we’ll share our recommendations on the four best PEOs for small business owners, along with some guidance about how to determine which PEO services makes the most sense for your particular business.
November 29, 2019
Five Tips for SMBs to Improve HR Efficiency
While HR services can be complex, companies in industries with flexible workforces—such as skilled trades, wholesale, manufacturing, franchises and more—can face challenges that come from the seemingly endless cycle of hiring and managing part-time, full-time, seasonal, salaried and non-salaried workers.
August 26, 2019
Five Recommendations for Creating a Family-Friendly Workplace
Here are five effective ways employers can make sure they are creating a work environment where parents can thrive—in their jobs at home and in the office.
May 21, 2019
Work in America Is Greedy. But It Doesn’t Have to Be.
Long, inflexible hours are the norm. But in a tight job market, more companies are offering flexibility on the when and where of work.
May 15, 2019
Is HR the Most Analytics-Driven Function?
A recent global survey on which I collaborated with Oracle suggests that HR is right up there with the most analytical functions in business — and even a bit ahead of a quantitatively-oriented function like Finance.
April 18, 2019
HR Data and What It Means for Your Business
HR data can provide small and medium size business (SMB) owners and decision makers with information that can provide actionable insights and help make informed decisions.
March 13, 2019
How to Attract Modern Employees in the Digital Age
Learn how businesses can attract modern employees in the digital age and utilize TriNet's redesigned mobile app as a solution for today's workforce.
February 21, 2019
5 Ideas to Improve the Employee Experience Using Mobile Apps
Changing workforce demographics, disruptive technologies, and the rise of the remote work have made it crucial for organizations to deliver a seamless employee experience across channels and devices. We discuss five ways mobile-based employee experience apps and collaboration tools can give your workers the flexibility, connectivity, and degree of empowerment required for tangible business outcomes.
February 12, 2019
HR Trends in 2019 and Beyond: What They Mean for Businesses
Work-life balance, flexibility to work remote and on the go, an attractive company culture and enterprise-level employee benefits are popular trends among the modern workforce. Employers who respond to employees’ demands for more of the things that matter to them often find that they are successful in retaining their top employees and better able to deliver quality, competitive products and services.
February 7, 2019
What Is the Definition of Payroll?
Payroll is an overall term used for several types of operations related to paying employees and paying payroll-related taxes due to federal and state agencies.
January 26, 2019
Top 5 Proactive Ways for Start-Ups to Avoid HR Nightmares
It is often the very things that make start-ups so appealing - their laid back culture, open floor plans, no dress code, lack of defined titles - that can create some of their worst HR nightmares.
January 26, 2019
Paid Holiday Schedule
Employees in the US receive an average of 7.6 paid holidays, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics...These are the most common paid holidays in a private sector organization's paid holiday schedule.
January 26, 2019
Independent Contractor (Self-Employed) or Employee?
It is critical that business owners correctly determine whether the individuals providing services are employees or independent contractors.
January 26, 2019
The Who, What, and Where of State Paid Sick Leave
Employers are subject to a patchwork of paid sick leave laws across the country, making compliance tricky in the absence of a single federal mandate.
January 26, 2019
10 Principles for Building an Effective Human Capital Plan
The human capital plan allows organizations to assess, plan for and respond proactively to its human capital challenges and needs. Human capital challenges such as having capable leaders, building workforce skills, driving high performance, and ensuring retention of top talent can be addressed through effective human capital planning.
January 26, 2019
Choosing a Time and Attendance System
Time and attendance systems offer employee self-service that allows them to handle many time-tracking tasks on their own, including reviewing the hours they've worked, current and future schedules, and PTO accruals.
January 26, 2019
How Biotech Companies Can Tackle the Tough HR Considerations in 2018
In this post, we focus on some trends that will particularly affect the biotech industry in 2018 and give tips for biotech companies to overcome these issues in the new year.
January 17, 2018
Struggling With HR? Here Are the Most Important HR Topics You Need to Juggle Right Now!
Most business owners realize, from the moment they hire their first employee, that human resources (HR) can be a tedious and time-consuming process. And the more employees you add to your team, the more work HR becomes. HR rules and regulations can differ tremendously by state or jurisdiction and, to make matters more complicated, these rules and regulations are constantly changing
September 26, 2017
3 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Do Early On
Though the barriers to launching your own venture have never been lower, about 20% of small businesses fail in their first year and 50% of small businesses fail in their fifth year. But you can increase your chances of beating the odds. Before you go all-in on your company concept, take the following three steps to set yourself up for success.
September 7, 2017
How Geralex Janitorial Services Cleaned Up Their Business
Recently, I chatted with Gerry Alvarado, Vice President and Co-founder of Geralex Janitorial Services, a company that was started more than 14 years ago in the Chicago area to provide environmentally friendly janitorial services to businesses. Gerry spoke about the explosive growth that nearly took his company down, the challenges he faced and the lessons he learned.
August 22, 2017