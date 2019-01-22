Topic: HR Essentials - page 9

HR ESSENTIALS
Business leaders in the life sciences industry know all too well they face unique challenges. In this highly innovative and rapidly evolving field they must move quickly to remain relevant. Dr. Craig Shimasaki, president & CEO of Moleculera Labs and a successful founder of three biotech companies, shares the three key drivers for those in the life sciences industry:
July 25, 2017
The 5 Mentors You Meet in (Business) Heaven
Having an experienced mentor who’s been through the same challenges as you can be extremely valuable. The expert information you receive from a mentor could mean the difference between success or failure. However, there are many different types of mentors you can find who will be more (or less) helpful depending on the stage your business is in and the obstacle you’re facing. These are the five types of mentors you should surround yourself with today, enlisting each of them based upon the specific knowledge you seek.
May 30, 2017
How to Fail in Business Without Really Trying
Only about 50 percent of businesses survive the first five years and only about one-third keep the lights on for 10 or more years. Find out if you are inadvertently getting in the way of your success by making these six common business mistakes.
March 22, 2017
Top 4 HR Concerns of Financial Services Firms and How to Resolve Them
If you are an entrepreneur in the financial services industry or run a financial services firm, you know that there is simply no “one size fits all” solution to your human resources (HR) needs. Here are four of the most common areas of concern financial services firms have when it comes to administrative HR – and recommendations for combatting them.
January 26, 2017
For small businesses in San Francisco, what is the average number of Paid Time Off (PTO) days provided for employees?
For small businesses in San Francisco, what is the average number of Paid Time Off (PTO) days provided for employees?
January 12, 2017
6 Ways Business Leaders Can Make the Most Out of the Last Month of the Year
As the year comes to an end, do you find yourself reflecting on what you have achieved over the past several months? If you feel you have not completed a lot of tasks on your to-do list, remember that there is still some time left in the year. A lot can be done in one month toward achieving your remaining goals for 2016.
December 1, 2016
5 Differences Between a PEO and an Online Broker
When it comes to managing your HR, you have a choice. If you are trying to decide between hiring a professional employer organization (PEO) or an online broker, read on for more information that can help you decide which one is right for your business.
September 23, 2016
Does Your HR Make the Grade?
TriNet’s HR Grader evaluates the HR administration of small and midsize businesses and assesses current practices for risk and compliance, employee benefits, HR technology and workforce management.
September 16, 2016
4 Effective Ways to Take the Struggle out of Setting and Achieving Corporate Goals
Establishing corporate goals and aligning all employees to them is critical to driving an accountable, performance-based culture. But let’s find out if you are unknowingly one of the many small businesses that are not utilizing corporate goals effectively.
July 1, 2016
Still Using Spreadsheets to Track Your Labor Hours? Here’s Why it Might be Time to Stop
Twenty years ago, when I started in the in the time and attendance business, manually tracking time and attendance was the norm. The majority of businesses used manual “punch clocks,” where employees would place their time card in a machine on the wall and literally “punch” the top of the clock to stamp their time card with the date, time of their arrival, breaks, lunches and, finally, when they left for the day.
June 20, 2016
How Mobile HR Can Help Your Business Create a Happy and Productive Workplace
The mobile trend is revolutionizing human resources management. In fact, research shows that HR applications are twice as likely to be used on smartphones as on computers. Not surprisingly, mobile HR solutionscontinue to gain traction among businesses.
May 23, 2016
5 Top Risks for Growing Companies (and How to Avoid Them)
Business owners know that there is always the possibility for exposure to certain risks associated with running their organization. The good news is that potential liability can be minimized with a little foresight.
April 11, 2016
3 Steps Small Businesses Can Take to Prevent Wage and Hour Lawsuits
3 Steps Small Businesses Can Take to Prevent Wage and Hour Lawsuits

A worrisome business trend is the growing number of wage and hour lawsuits that are a significant source of financial exposure for employers. As the number of lawsuits climbs, so does the cost to employers.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports that it receives nearly 25,000 wage-and-hour related complaints per year. The number of Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) cases filed in the federal court is more than five times higher than it was 20 years ago.

Compensation considerations

Overtime claims account for 40 percent of wage and hour class action lawsuits. Other common wage-and-hour claims include:

January 25, 2016
This is why data is now more essential than ever in HR
Implemented correctly, people analytics can radically improve a company’s bottom line.
Season’s Readings: Time to Fill Your Stockings with These HR Tips
The holiday season is upon us! Here's some tips and best practices to common questions related to company shutdowns, employee time off and compensation.
Why Payroll Matters When it Comes to Incredible Solutions
Payroll matters to TriNet and to SMBs. We value our payroll experts, as well as our clients’ payroll administrators. Learn how we help our clients succeed.
Kansas v. Garcia: As States Seek to Enforce Federal Immigration Laws, Employers Are Once Again Caught in the Middle
In recent years, employers have found themselves caught in a tug-of-war between the federal government and state governments as to whether states can arrest and prosecute undocumented individuals who are unlawfully employed, due to action or inaction of either the employer or employee.
Here are the Answers to Small Business Owners’ 5 Most Burning Tax Questions
Here are the Answers to Small Business Owners’ 5 Most Burning Tax Questions

TriNet and inDinero are each dedicated to empowering business owners with the right knowledge to help them run healthy companies with happy employees and happy bank accounts. Last month, both teams put their Twitter handles and LinkedIn profiles to work to find out  what burning tax questions small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) have as they prepare for tax season.

You asked, inDinero Answers!

The type of feedback we received from SMBs is essential to giving us the opportunity to proactively tackle any problems that hinder business owners’ momentum this time of year. After all, taxes are complex and the deeper you get into your personal and business tax filing, the more questions arise (and the more specific they become).

We received a wide array of questions, from what types of insurance you can and cannot write-off on your taxes to strategies for anticipating and planning tax-related annual fees as activities arise throughout the year. inDinero’s tax experts dove right in to explain the concepts, best practices and actions business owners should know.

Without further ado, here are our expert answers to your business tax questions...

10 Tips for Creating an Employee Recognition Program
This year National Employee Appreciation Day falls on March 6th and it is a great way to celebrate your most valuable asset, your employees, now and throughout the year. Here are some tips on creating an employee recognition program.
How to Plan and Implement Employee Engagement Surveys to Maximize ROI
Employee engagement continues to be a hot topic because companies want employees who are enthusiastic about their jobs and who go above and beyond on a daily basis. Here is more information on how to plan and implement an employee engagement survey to maximize ROI.
Recognize and Celebrate Your Team This Employee Appreciation Day
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many unprecedented challenges upon us. As a company leader, you worry about the wellbeing of your workforce among other priorities. Your people are your biggest asset, and you want to recognize their contributions. With your team most likely working remotely and still not fully back in the office, you can no longer plan a company lunch or different celebration.
