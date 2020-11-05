Topic: HR Essentials - page 10
Medicare Open Enrollment has Begun: Are You Ready?
Medicare open enrollment kicks off on October 15 and we want to share information to help you prepare. As with most enrollment periods, you may have questions about plan options and if Medicare enrollment may affect participation in employer-sponsored benefits. Help is here to untangle the mysteries of Medicare open enrollment for you and your employees!
Protecting Your Data is Critical: Is your employer-sponsored retirement plan keeping up with best practices for information security?
The need to protect data exchanged in connection with 401(k) plans has been highlighted recently due to guidance released by the Department of Labor (DOL). Earlier this year, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a report entitled “Defined Contribution Plans: Federal Guidance Could Help Mitigate Cybersecurity Risks in 401(k) and Other Retirement Plans.” In the report, the GAO found that, while plan sponsors and their service providers (record keepers, third party administrators, custodians and payroll providers) are required to exchange the sensitive personally identifiable information of the over 100 million individuals who participate in defined contribution plans, the DOL had not clarified “the fiduciary responsibility for mitigating cyber risks.”
Confused About Your Retirement Benefits Fees? Allow Us to Explain…
There are costs associated with the investment management and plan administration within a 401(k) plan that are generally passed back to the participants to pay. However, far too often, these participants have no idea they are paying these administrative costs. My goal in this post is to inform you about the costs you may unknowingly be paying and to educate you on the process.
5 Things HR Pros Wish Managers Knew
As a business owner or manager, you wear many hats. While we don’t recommend going it alone in trying to navigate complicated HR regulations, providing benefits or managing the complexities of payroll or insurance, we do think it’s worthwhile to understand some basic HR principles. Knowing these tips can help you retain your employees, give them the opportunity to flourish and, inevitably, lead to your own business success.
Three Tips for Effective One-on-One Meetings
As the year is winding down and the world is anxious to put 2020 in the rearview mirror and look forward to the future, one thing is certain that this year has brought many challenges upon us. During these difficult times it is more important for managers and employers to lean in and support their teams. And it starts with effective communications.
Hiring Your First Employee? Here’s How to Set Up Your Employee Screening Program
Are you about to hire your first employee? Use these steps to devise a smart, compliant and effective employment screening program.
What you Need to Know About Employer Contributions to Employee Medicare
In today’s environment employees are choosing to delay retirement. According to Matthew Rutledge of Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research, employees are retiring three years later than they did in 1980’s.
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: What It Means for Your Small and Medium Size Business
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges that are unique to those faced by larger corporations, and it’s also likely that you may be unsure about steps to take to protect and support your employees while ensuring you’re doing all the swiftly changing laws require.
How Small And Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare For The Impact Of Covid 19 - Part 2
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges that are unique to those faced by larger corporations, and it’s also likely that you may be unsure about steps to take to protect and support your employees while ensuring you’re doing all the swiftly changing laws require.
Separation Agreements: Going Separate Ways with a Written Handshake
When the decision is made that a company and an employee must go separate ways, then a separation agreement is advisable. It acts as a "written handshake" between the two parties and can prevent misunderstandings down the line.
A Key Challenge for Today’s SMB Employers? Recruiting and Retaining Skilled Workers in a Tight Labor Market
In 2019, unemployment remained below 4%, representing the strongest annual performance since 1969. This is positive news as a robust jobs market is good for our economy. However, this strength has made it increasingly difficult to attract qualified employees across many sectors.
HR Ecosystem and Integration Between the Different Systems
A typical HR ecosystem consisting of a comprehensive HR platform and core HR tools helps small and medium size businesses (SMBs) perform everyday HR tasks including but not limited to managing payroll, providing access to benefits and providing HR expertise. These SMBs also may purchase a number of point solutions that solve specific HR needs.
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 4: Helping Employees Adjust
While some employers will take a more conservative approach to bringing employees back, others may consider transitioning workers to the workplace as soon as local government authorities and public health officials permit. Regardless of the timing, business leaders will need to take actions to help employees adjust to being back in the workplace to help ensure a smooth transition, with least disruption.
Commemorating the ADA’s 30th Anniversary - Importance of Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture
The 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a great opportunity for businesses to review their recruiting and hiring practices to ensure that they are welcoming qualified persons with disabilities as an important step towards a more inclusive workplace culture.
Is Your Business Promoting or Preventing Workplace Safety?
Workplace safety is increasingly becoming top of mind for employers. Here's our top 6 workplace strategies all businesses can use to protect their employees.
Salary Calculator
Powerful free salary calculator from TriNet design to show income after federal, state and local taxes.
Hourly Paycheck Calculator
TriNet’s hourly calculator is designed to show the critical data necessary for accuracy and compliance with federal, state and local wage regulations for hourly employees.
401K Calculator | Retirement Savings Calculator
TriNet’s free retirement savings calculator is designed to show potential retirement earnings based on different contribution levels.
Five HR Topics Businesses Should be Aware Of
Here are some of the most notable topics and issues we think your business should know about and our guidance on preparing for the effects they’ll have on your business.