How Does HR Outsourcing Help With Risk Mitigation?
Risk mitigation in HR outsourcing helps small businesses with compliance support and could mitigate exposure while strengthening internal processes.
October 15, 2025
HR Outsourcing and Compliance Support: A Cost-Effective Solution
HR outsourcing and compliance support can go hand in hand to give small businesses a cost-effective solution for mitigating risks and navigating employment-related laws.
October 15, 2025
What Employers Need to Know About the Latest Form I-9 and E-Verify Changes
This detailed review of the latest updates on Form I-9 and E-Verify helps businesses respond effectively and adopt best practices for compliance.
October 8, 2025
How HR Risk Mitigation from Outsourcing Provider Supports SMEs
Discover how HR risk mitigation from an outsourcing provider helps small businesses mitigate HR, payroll and employee relations risks effectively.
June 26, 2025
Looking Ahead: Get Your HR Ready for 2025 and Beyond
For many companies, early fall is the time to start wrapping up any important end-of-year tasks and plan for what’s ahead in the new year. To help you stay on track, we’ve highlighted some things to keep in mind.
June 26, 2025
HR Fast Facts: Calculating W-2 Wages for ACA Affordability Safe Harbor
If an employer satisfies the requirements for this Safe Harbor, their insurance coverage offering will be considered affordable under the ACA employer mandate.
June 26, 2025
New Mexico Paid Sick Leave: What You Need to Know
New Mexico is 1 of 14 states — along with the District of Columbia — that offer paid sick leave. Find out what employees and employers need to know, here.
June 26, 2025
Dear Boss, Am I Exempt or Nonexempt? How Do You Know if Employees Are Exempt or Nonexempt.
Employees shouldn’t wonder am I exempt or nonexempt, and employers shouldn’t wonder how to classify them. Here’s how to classify employees properly.
June 26, 2025
What Makes a Strong Retaliation Case?
What makes a strong retaliation case is evidence an employee collects about their claim and whether or not they can confirm 3 facts.
April 16, 2025
Can Employers Require Independent Contractors to Use Direct Deposit?
Yes, you can require an independent contractor, direct employee, or any other type of employee to use direct deposit in place of a check.
April 15, 2025
HR Compliance Trends: What's New
Compliance trends point the way to advances in HR and HR outsourcing that could help you stay on the right side of the laws.
March 26, 2025
TriNet’s Expert Tips to Keep Your Business Tax Compliant
Tax-related rules and regulations are constantly evolving and can be confusing—especially with all the shifts to the business landscape as a result of the pandemic. Because of this ever-changing tax and regulatory landscape, it is easy for a small or medium-size business (SMB) to make a tax misstep.
February 25, 2025
Definition of Business Name Control Code
The IRS uses business name control codes to verify the identifying information companies provide on tax returns and forms corresponds to them.
February 25, 2025
Who is Considered Immediate Family for Bereavement Leave?
Learn who qualifies as immediate family for bereavement leave, including spouses, children and more.
February 6, 2025
A State-by-State Guide for Each IRS Mailing Address
Need to send mail to the IRS? That depends on your location- here is our guide to each IRS mailing address, based on your state.
February 4, 2025
Printable List of 2025 & 2024 U.S. Federal Holidays
Consider these yearly federal and state holidays when building your company’s holiday schedule and PTO policy.
January 23, 2025
Top 5 HR Compliance Concerns for Small Business
HR compliance issues can bog down a small business and bring them extra costs and fines. Learn how to deal with the 8 most common issues.
December 18, 2024
Your Complete HR Compliance Checklist
HR professionals and business managers can use this HR compliance checklist to keep their companies up-to-date and reduce risk.
December 18, 2024
Employee Retirement Income Security Act Marks 50 Years – Then, Now, What’s Ahead
Turning 50 this year, ERISA set the minimum standards for defined benefit pension plans- helping ensure employees could rely on pension promises from their employers.
September 26, 2024
Civil Rights Act Turns 60: What the Milestone Means for SMBs
For employers, prohibiting discrimination and retaliation in the workplace isn’t only a requirement, it’s good business. The protections in Title VII are a foundation for employers when building a workplace culture of respect, equity and inclusiveness.
August 21, 2024