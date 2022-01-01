01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Manufacturing

Perfect Bar

Allie Jennings

HR Director

While TriNet helps with the administrative [HR] tasks, I'm able to focus on our people, who are the bread and butter of Perfect Bar.

Challenge

Too much time spent on HR tasks to fully focus on cultivating a creative working environment and employee career development.

Solution

TriNet provides extensive HR expertise and competitive benefit packages to retain and develop employees across the country.

Company Size
20 - 99 Employees
Industry
Manufacturing
Location
San Diego, CA

Perfect Bar is a family business based in San Diego, California that was developed out of love for optimal health, fitness and nutrition. Popular among health-conscious consumers and performance athletes, Perfect Bar is non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free and packed with whole-food protein. As a midsize company, Perfect Bar leverages TriNet’s services and technology to foster growth and creativity. Allie Jennings, HR Manager, and Elizabeth Carter, VP of Finance, explain that while TriNet tends to administrative tasks, they can stay focused on their people, providing better benefits than their larger competitors and creating an environment where people want to work.

