01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home
>
Customer Stories
>
MedtoMarket

MedtoMarket


The access to benefits that TriNet provides our employees and our organization itself, I think is directly related to our retention and the happiness of our employees.
Aaron Ali, M.D.
CEO & Co-founder
MedtoMarket

COMPANY SIZE

20-99 Employees

INDUSTRY

Life Sciences

LOCATION

Austin, TX

Challenge and Solution

CHALLENGE

Expertise in the lab does not necessarily translate into effectively managing the HR requirements of a growing life sciences organization.

SOLUTION

TriNet provides HR solutions for life sciences organizations through our extensive expertise and access to competitive benefits to help MedtoMarket retain a highly specialized team.

Helping medical innovators bridge the gap from concept to market.

MedtoMarket is a 32,000 square-foot (and growing) medical training facility and bioskills lab in Austin, TX. It is one of the largest facilities of its type in the United States. With plans to double in size, MedtoMarket depends on TriNet to help support their HR needs as they scale. Aaron Ali, M.D., CEO & co-founder, explains how TriNet mirrors the customer experience of their own organization, providing easy access to human resources assistance and expert help with their payroll, access to benefits, PTO and much more.

Related Customer Stories

Life Sciences
Gemelli Biotech
Matt Mitcho, CEO
Life Sciences
Surgical Solutions
Alyssa Rapp, CEO
Media & Entertainment
MHS Artists
Mary Howard, Owner
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": "", "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy