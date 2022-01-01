Mihir Shah
CEO
As a spin-off from another company, Drobo lacked an HR infrastructure and the resources to build that function up.
TriNet provides solutions and benefits that allow Drobo to provide a great HR experience for their employees.
Drobo makes award-winning data storage products for small and midsize businesses and individual professionals. As a spin-off from another company, Drobo lacked an HR infrastructure and the resources to build that function up. Drobo CEO Mihir Shah notes that, “TriNet provides the benefits solutions that are out there to make us competitive from an employee perspective against the larger players in Silicon Valley."
