Overview
Technology

Drobo

Mihir Shah

CEO

It's difficult to compete with the big companies and the benefit packages that they offer their employees, and what TriNet allows us to do is level the playing field.

Challenge

As a spin-off from another company, Drobo lacked an HR infrastructure and the resources to build that function up.

Solution

TriNet provides solutions and benefits that allow Drobo to provide a great HR experience for their employees.

Company Size
20 - 99 Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
Sunnyvale, CA

Drobo makes award-winning data storage products for small and midsize businesses and individual professionals. As a spin-off from another company, Drobo lacked an HR infrastructure and the resources to build that function up. Drobo CEO Mihir Shah notes that, “TriNet provides the benefits solutions that are out there to make us competitive from an employee perspective against the larger players in Silicon Valley."

