Company size
≤19 Employees

Industry
Nonprofit HR

Location
Chicago, IL

Challenge
Significant amount of time and overhead costs required to manage an internal HR department.

Solution
TriNet’s self-service technology and nonprofit expertise helps keep the Pat Tillman Foundation focused on supporting veterans and military spouses.

TriNet is really beneficial for us because they have a background in nonprofits. They understand the different complexities of being a 501(c)(3)."

The Pat Tillman Foundation's mission is to empower remarkable military veterans and their spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self. Since 2008, the Foundation has selected more than 580 Tillman Scholars and invested more than $16 million in academic scholarships and support. Killjan Anderson, Executive Director, and Sabrina Perales, Director of Operations, discuss how TriNet has helped them reduce the amount of time and overhead costs required to manage their HR through self-service technology and specialized nonprofit expertise—helping them stay focused on building Pat’s legacy and commitment to service.

