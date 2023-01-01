Founded in 2002, the McCarton Foundation seeks to positively change the lives of children on the autism spectrum with exceptional treatment and therapy. The foundation has helped transform the lives of thousands of children through their center and schools, with early intervention programs and centers located in the Bronx and Manhattan.

Relying on TriNet for HR functions empowers the McCarton Foundation to focus on their life-changing work for children and the incredible staff that work with them. With the power of TriNet’s self-service technology, HR expertise, and access to competitive and cost-effective benefits, the foundation is able to recruit and retain their growing team of creative, passionate, and dedicated individuals.