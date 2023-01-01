01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
So many of the things that as a smaller nonprofit we couldn't have afforded to provide, TriNet did for us. TriNet has helped us grow from two employees to over 250, and they will help us double that number and double our impact as we go into the future.
Whitney Loy
Chief Executive Officer
mccarton logo

COMPANY SIZE

>100 Employees

INDUSTRY

Nonprofit

LOCATION

Bronx, NY

Challenge and Solution

CHALLENGE

When founding their first public center to support autistic children, the McCarton Foundation needed HR infrastructure and support and couldn’t afford to hire an HR professional.

SOLUTION

TriNet provides the Foundation with access to the HR support and infrastructure, technology and big-company benefits they need to support their growing team.

Growing access to early intervention services for children with autism

Founded in 2002, the McCarton Foundation seeks to positively change the lives of children on the autism spectrum with exceptional treatment and therapy. The foundation has helped transform the lives of thousands of children through their center and schools, with early intervention programs and centers located in the Bronx and Manhattan.

Relying on TriNet for HR functions empowers the McCarton Foundation to focus on their life-changing work for children and the incredible staff that work with them. With the power of TriNet’s self-service technology, HR expertise, and access to competitive and cost-effective benefits, the foundation is able to recruit and retain their growing team of creative, passionate, and dedicated individuals.

