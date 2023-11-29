Customer StoriesDocnetwork

DocNetwork

Company size
57 Employees

Industry
Technology

Location
Ann Arbor, Michigan

Challenge
A software company, dedicated to making it easier for schools, camps and more to care for children, needed an effective solution to do the same for their talented team.

Solution
TriNet HR Platform provides DocNetwork with the tools they need for a growing, hybrid workforce, so they can spend less time on operations and more time focusing on collaboration.

DocNetwork-2560x1708.jpg
TriNet HR Platform gave us back time that we then used to enhance our work culture and structure. Now, I can’t imagine going working without it"

Modern solutions for managing children’s health

DocNetwork is a software program originally designed to give camp administrators the support they need to care for kids, ensuring they give the right medicine, at the right time, to the right child. After spending a summer at a youth summer camp himself, pediatric physician Dr. Michael Ambrose set out to create a less labor intensive, more secure way to care for children at camp, with electronic health records that detailed medications, immunization history, and allergy details.

Today, DocNetwork is a holistic online electronic health records management provider, with solutions that track allergies, registration, medical supplies and beyond for camps, childcare providers, and schools.


TriNet HR Platform gives me the automation to scale and measure my impact, the community to learn with and the tools to build my professional acumen. As the ‘People Ops Pioneer’ at my company, I am grateful for all of it."
