Company size
57 Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Challenge
A software company, dedicated to making it easier for schools, camps and more to care for children, needed an effective solution to do the same for their talented team.
Solution
TriNet HR Platform provides DocNetwork with the tools they need for a growing, hybrid workforce, so they can spend less time on operations and more time focusing on collaboration.
DocNetwork is a software program originally designed to give camp administrators the support they need to care for kids, ensuring they give the right medicine, at the right time, to the right child. After spending a summer at a youth summer camp himself, pediatric physician Dr. Michael Ambrose set out to create a less labor intensive, more secure way to care for children at camp, with electronic health records that detailed medications, immunization history, and allergy details.
Today, DocNetwork is a holistic online electronic health records management provider, with solutions that track allergies, registration, medical supplies and beyond for camps, childcare providers, and schools.
