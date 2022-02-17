Bestpayrollservices.com Names TriNet Ambrose #1 in Ranking of “Top 10 HR Consulting Services”

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – October 28, 2013 – TriNet, a leading provider of HR consulting and cloud based products and services, today announced bestpayrollservices.com awarded the TriNet Ambrose product first place in its list of Top 10 HR Consulting Services for October. Acquired by TriNet in July 2013, Ambrose is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) focused on delivering high-touch HR services to emerging financial and professional services organizations.
Ambrose was awarded the top recognition after rigorous evaluation by bestpayrollservices.com. The independent research team appraises services by evaluating key strengths and competitive advantages of payroll-processing services. Numerous consultants are put through an examination of their services and evaluated on a set of five evaluation verticals. The verticals used to benchmark and compare services include employee relations, service offering, record keeping, documentation methods, and consultancy. In addition, payroll processing services are put to the test to ensure the best services for small businesses.
Click here for the complete list of “Top 10 HR Consulting Services” for October 2013.
About TriNetTriNet is a trusted strategic HR partner to small and mid-sized businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks, and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur's focus on their core business functions. From employee benefits and payroll processing to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's Professional Employer Organization (PEO) expertise and best in class systems relieve clients of many of the day to day administrative burdens that distract them from building and growing their businesses. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and financial services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com/.
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.