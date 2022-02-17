Cabrillo Advisors Selects TriNet to Level Playing Field with Bigger Competitors and Offer Comprehensive Employee Benefits

TriNet , a leading cloud-based provider of HR services , announced it added a top financial services firm, Cabrillo Advisors , as a client. Cabrillo is a business valuation and financial services firm headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in Los Angeles, Palo Alto, San Diego, and New York. The company selected TriNet, over previous provider ADP TotalSource, to offer its employees customizable HR service features and to secure a competitive advantage with comprehensive benefits offerings.

Cabrillo serves early stage venture-backed companies all the way through their IPOs and is no stranger to complex legal and regulatory environments. But being a business owner comes with its own set of unique regulations and challenging HR situations. Initially, Cabrillo sourced its own vendors for employee offerings and managed its HR in-house, but as the company grew from serving 20 clients in 2008 to over 400 clients today, the time-consuming burden of handling HR management internally was no longer practical. Cabrillo’s employee benefits were also not comparable to the more robust packages larger firms could offer their employees.

The war for best talent in the financial services industry is fierce. For many candidates, the decision to select an employer boils down to the benefits package a company can offer. This is where smaller firms are traditionally at a disadvantage against larger companies. With TriNet, Cabrillo Advisors can now provide competitive top-tier benefits.

By becoming a TriNet client, Cabrillo Advisors added more benefits offerings for its employees while simplifying the administrative burden of HR. This allowed company management to focus on what matters most – growing their business.

“One of the keys to the success of our relationship with TriNet is the fact that our employees demand a value package comparable to much larger players in our industry, and TriNet has delivered. It has been particularly critical when recruiting senior executives with families that depend on a full-suite of benefits previously only found at only the largest of firms. We’re getting a much greater value for our dollars versus when we put these benefits together on our own.”

“We’re excited Cabrillo Advisors selected TriNet over our competitors. Cabrillo requires highly qualified talent to serve its customer base with its impressive array of solutions. With TriNet, Cabrillo can provide comprehensive benefits that help Cabrillo level the playing field against much larger firms. As a partner to small to medium-sized businesses across all industries, TriNet helps companies optimize HR, benefits, payroll, employment law compliance and risk reduction. Instead of spending time on HR issues, company management can focus on what matters most: driving business success!”

For over 25 years, TriNet has been a trusted strategic HR partner to small businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet's solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks, and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur's focus on their core business functions. From employee benefits and payroll processing to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's Professional Employer Organization (PEO) expertise and best in class systems relieve clients of many of the day to day administrative burdens that distract them from building and growing their businesses. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and financial services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

