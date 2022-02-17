Ernst & Young Names TriNet CEO Burton Goldfield Finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Northern California

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., May 23, 2013 – For the second consecutive year, Ernst & Young LLP named TriNet CEO Burton M. Goldfield a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2013 Award in the Northern California region. The awards program recognizes high-growth entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Finalists were selected from 118 nominations by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 22nd at The Fairmont hotel in San Francisco, CA.

“I am thrilled to be considered for this prestigious award,” said Burton Goldfield, president and CEO at TriNet. "I am honored to assist our clients who are making the world a better place. They are mentoring children through after-school programs, lighting third world countries, getting felons off the street by locating the origin of gunshots and so many other noble pursuits. While these entrepreneurs focus on identifying markets, building products and raising capital, TriNet successfully assumes responsibility for all aspects of human resources including great benefits, world-class technology, hiring of exceptional talent, HR law and regulation compliance. I am passionate about helping entrepreneurs realize their ambitions!”

Other finalists include Dave Duffield, co-founder and co-CEO of Workday, Rich Ellson, co-founder of Labcyte, Inc., Lyndon Rive, CEO and co-founder of SolarCity and Gurbaksh Chahal, CEO and Founder of RadiumOne.

Now in its 27th year, the Entrepreneur of the Year Program has expanded globally to recognize company builders in over 140 cities and in more than 50 countries throughout the world. The Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com, Michael Dell of Dell Inc., Herb Kelleher of Southwest Airlines, Fred Smith of FedEx, Larry Page and Sergey Brin of Google, Richard Schulze of Best Buy, Andrew Mason of Groupon, Mindy Grossman of HSN, Inc., Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn, and many more.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Ernst & Young National Entrepreneur Of The Year Program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Ernst & Young National Entrepreneur Of The Year Overall Award winner, will be announced at the annual awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2013. The awards are the culminating event of the Ernst & Young Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About TriNet

TriNet is a trusted strategic HR partner to small and mid-sized businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet's solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks, and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur's focus on their core business functions. From employee benefits and payroll processing to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's Professional Employer Organization (PEO) expertise and best in class systems relieve clients of many of the day-to-day administrative burdens that distract them from building and growing their businesses. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and financial services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com/.

