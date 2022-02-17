01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Press Releases

Fireside Chat with Burton M. Goldfield, CEO of TriNet: The Cycle of Value Creation

 

WHO:             Burton M. Goldfield

Since 2008, Burton has served as President and CEO of TriNet, a strategic partner to small to medium-sized businesses for payroll, HR, benefits, employment law compliance and risk reduction.

Burton has more than 25 years of experience in sales, operational, and technology leadership positions and is known for driving product innovation and business growth. Since joining TriNet, Burton transformed the company into a leading cloud-based HR provider and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). With offices throughout America, TriNet serves more than 9,000 clients with 258,000+ worksite employees (as of 06/30/14). Its services allow small to medium-sized businesses to regain focus on executing their visions and growing their businesses while TriNet manages their payroll and employee benefits, supports their day-to-day HR, and helps navigate employment law and Affordable Care Act compliance.

WHAT:           Hosted by Opus Connect, Burton will share the compelling story of TriNet’s evolution from a company started in 1988 with ‘friends and family money’ to a capital infusion from one of the most notable private equity firms, then onto what some call one of the most successful IPOs in 2014. In this candid and interactive session, Burton will take us through his vision and what it took to reach this milestone.

Key Topics:

  • General Atlantic’s role in TriNet’s growth.
  • The importance of forging and maintaining key investor relationships.
  • How to leverage acquisitions and platforms for continued growth and increased share of the industry.
  • The IPO process and beyond!
WHEN:          Thursday, October 23, 2014 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

WHERE:        Venable LLP

2049 Century Park East

Los Angeles, CA 90067

 

REGISTER: Register here.

Opus Connect Members: No Charge

Non-Members (On or before October 16th): $125

Non-Members (On or after October 17th): $150

 

CONTACTS:

Jock Breitwieser                                           Michelle Sieling

TriNet                                                            Horn Group

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com                        Michelle.Sieling@horngroup.com

510.875.7250                                                415.905.4013

 

