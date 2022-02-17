Fireside Chat with Burton M. Goldfield, CEO of TriNet: The Cycle of Value Creation

WHO: Burton M. Goldfield
Since 2008, Burton has served as President and CEO of TriNet, a strategic partner to small to medium-sized businesses for payroll, HR, benefits, employment law compliance and risk reduction.
Burton has more than 25 years of experience in sales, operational, and technology leadership positions and is known for driving product innovation and business growth. Since joining TriNet, Burton transformed the company into a leading cloud-based HR provider and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). With offices throughout America, TriNet serves more than 9,000 clients with 258,000+ worksite employees (as of 06/30/14). Its services allow small to medium-sized businesses to regain focus on executing their visions and growing their businesses while TriNet manages their payroll and employee benefits, supports their day-to-day HR, and helps navigate employment law and Affordable Care Act compliance.
WHAT: Hosted by Opus Connect, Burton will share the compelling story of TriNet’s evolution from a company started in 1988 with ‘friends and family money’ to a capital infusion from one of the most notable private equity firms, then onto what some call one of the most successful IPOs in 2014. In this candid and interactive session, Burton will take us through his vision and what it took to reach this milestone.
Key Topics:
WHERE: Venable LLP
2049 Century Park East
Los Angeles, CA 90067
REGISTER: Register here.
Opus Connect Members: No Charge
Non-Members (On or before October 16th): $125
Non-Members (On or after October 17th): $150
CONTACTS:
Jock Breitwieser Michelle Sieling
TriNet Horn Group
Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com Michelle.Sieling@horngroup.com
510.875.7250 415.905.4013
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.