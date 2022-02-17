Former U.S. President Joins TriNet PeopleForce

Virtual conference focused on resilience, growth, healthcare, diversity and the future of SMBs takes place October 20 – 22
Dublin, CA —September 24, 2020 — TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources, today announced that Former U.S. President George W. Bush will participate in an exclusive conversation at TriNet PeopleForce. He will discuss his time in the Oval Office, the challenges facing America and the country’s businesses, the power of freedom, and the importance of resiliency.
Taking place October 20-22, the virtual conference will feature a diverse group of business experts, public servants, educators and thought leaders, who will discuss critical, timely issues, including diversity and racism in the workplace, employee mental health and issues that impact company bottom lines, such as legislative updates, healthcare costs and maintaining cash flow.
“We are extremely honored to have President George W. Bush join us at TriNet PeopleForce to discuss his experience leading through crisis and a variety of pressing topics that small and medium-size businesses currently face,” said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield. “Our conference was created to inspire, inform, and invigorate entrepreneurs and business leaders – and our conversation with the 43rd President of the United States will achieve just that.”
Some of the other prominent leaders that will be speaking at TriNet PeopleForce include:
For more information on this one-of-a-kind virtual event for SMB leaders, visit peopleforce.trinet.com.
*Please note: Some sessions of this virtual conference are closed to the media, with no personal recording, photography, or note-taking permitted.*
