Georgia Leads the Country in New Job Creation

Employment Growth in Florida Weakest in the United States

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (June 26, 2012) – TriNet’s SMBeat, a detailed analysis of trends in key human capital economic indicators for small businesses, reports that Georgia has shown the strongest employment growth in the United States in May with a job creation rate of 1.7 percent. At the other end of the spectrum, Florida is trailing the pack in terms of employment growth with job losses of 0.5 percent during May.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the creation of 69,000 new jobs for the U.S. economy in May, which was well below expectations. Translated to percentage terms, this represented only a 0.05 percent increase over April employment levels. By contrast, TriNet member company employment levels increased 0.80 percent, over fifteen-fold that of the national average.

In May, hiring rates at TriNet companies dropped 12.6 percent down to 3.06 percent. Total terminations increased 9.1 percent to 2.26 percent (split between 1.25 percent voluntary quits and 1.01 percent involuntary discharges).

The only TriNet industry sector adding jobs at a rate above the TriNet average was Information Technology (+1.3 percent).

The complete report is available here.

