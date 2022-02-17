How much is your startup worth? TriNet CEO Burton Goldfield in Fireside Chat at Galvanize

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO of TriNet

Since joining TriNet as president and CEO in 2008, Burton has led TriNet to become the largest independent cloud-based HR provider leveraging the professional employer organization (PEO) model to help small businesses. He is known for driving product innovation and growth. Revenue exceeded $250M in 2012 and has more than tripled during his tenure. Burton has invested heavily in the company’s SaaS technology platform leveraging his background at Hyperion, IBM and Rational Software. Burton received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA from Villanova University.

Chris Onan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Galvanize

Chris has over a decade of venture capital experience and enjoys the challenges and rewards of helping early stage entrepreneurs navigate their companies to growth. Chris leads direct investments and gSchool for Galvanize. Prior to joining Galvanize, Chris was a partner with Appian Ventures. Chris is also an investor in Closely, Inc. and Bullet Time Ventures. Chris is a current member and the former President and Chairman of the Rocky Mountain Venture Capital Association; and is a co-founder of the Associates Board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado. He is also Northwestern University's alumni admissions council leader for Colorado. Originally from Minnesota, Chris received a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa.

How much is your startup worth? A fireside chat with Burton M. Goldfield, president and CEO of TriNet. Moderated by Chris Onan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Galvanize.

Thursday, February 27, 2014 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM (MST)

Galvanize,

1062 Delaware St.,

Denver, CO 80204

Tickets available here

Jock Breitwieser Michelle Sieling

TriNet Bond PR

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com Michelle@bondprus.com

510.875.7250 415.349.7434