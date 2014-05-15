How to Put a Price Tag on Your Startup?

Richard Foster
Richard is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor and professional speaker with a passion for new business development. He has been named the "Youngest Entrepreneur" by the New York Times and appeared in a wide variety of radio, TV and print publications nationwide. Foster currently serves as President of Foster Management & Holdings, the holdings company for his numerous business investments and ventures. He also serves on the board and is actively involved in an executive capacity in several of his companies. Richard is heavily involved in building up the Long Island technology community. He is a co-founder of LaunchPad LI, serves on the Board of Directors of LISTnet and is a Board member at the Long Island Angel Network.
Burton M. Goldfield
Since 2008, Burton M. Goldfield has served as President and CEO of TriNet, a strategic partner to small businesses for payroll, HR, benefits, employment law compliance and risk reduction. Since joining TriNet, Burton has transformed the company into a leading cloud-based HR provider and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). With offices throughout America, Burton has 25 years of experience directing corporate strategy and operations for leading software companies Hyperion, IBM, Rational, and Ketera. He received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA from Villanova University.
WHAT: The interactive dialogue and discussion will address some common questions startups have about acquisitions and valuation:
After the talk, companies Teedot, Sweigh and FlightPartner will pitch a panel of investors from the Long Island Angel Network and New York Angels – ‘Shark Tank’ Style. Continue the conversation with your peers and enjoy some complimentary beer, wine and hors d'oeuvres at the demo and networking reception.
WHEN: Thursday, May 15, 2014, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (ET)
WHERE: LaunchPad Huntington, 315 Main St., Huntington, NY 11743
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.