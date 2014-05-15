01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > ABOUT US > NEWS AND PRESS > PRESS RELEASES > HOW TO PUT...
Press Releases

How to Put a Price Tag on Your Startup?

Complimentary Panel Discussion and Networking with Richard Foster and Burton M. Goldfield

WHO:             Moderator Richard Foster, President and Co-Founder of LaunchPad Mineola will speak with Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO of TriNet (NYSE: TNET).

Richard Foster

Richard is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor and professional speaker with a passion for new business development. He has been named the "Youngest Entrepreneur" by the New York Times and appeared in a wide variety of radio, TV and print publications nationwide. Foster currently serves as President of Foster Management & Holdings, the holdings company for his numerous business investments and ventures. He also serves on the board and is actively involved in an executive capacity in several of his companies. Richard is heavily involved in building up the Long Island technology community. He is a co-founder of LaunchPad LI, serves on the Board of Directors of LISTnet and is a Board member at the Long Island Angel Network. 

Burton M. Goldfield

Since 2008, Burton M. Goldfield has served as President and CEO of TriNet, a strategic partner to small businesses for payroll, HR, benefits, employment law compliance and risk reduction. Since joining TriNet, Burton has transformed the company into a leading cloud-based HR provider and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). With offices throughout America, Burton has 25 years of experience directing corporate strategy and operations for leading software companies Hyperion, IBM, Rational, and Ketera. He received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA from Villanova University.

WHAT:           The interactive dialogue and discussion will address some common questions startups have about acquisitions and valuation:
  • How does a startup determine its valuation?
  • How does an early stage investor value a startup?
  • What can a startup do to make itself an attractive target for acquisition?
  • How should a startup identify potential strategic acquirers?
  • What are some guidelines for navigating the negotiation process?

After the talk, companies Teedot, Sweigh and FlightPartner will pitch a panel of investors from the Long Island Angel Network and New York Angels – ‘Shark Tank’ Style. Continue the conversation with your peers and enjoy some complimentary beer, wine and hors d'oeuvres at the demo and networking reception.

WHEN:          Thursday, May 15, 2014, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (ET)

WHERE:        LaunchPad Huntington, 315 Main St., Huntington, NY 11743

REGISTER: The event is free; registration required. Register here.

CONTACT:

Jock Breitwieser                                           Michelle Sieling

TriNet                                                              Horn Group

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com                     Michelle.Sieling@horngroup.com

510.875.7250                                                415.349.7434

Latest Press Releases

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 22, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 18, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Group, Inc. Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $300 Million of its Common Stock

February 17, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy