How to Put a Price Tag on Your Startup?

Moderator Richard Foster, President and Co-Founder of LaunchPad Mineola will speak with Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO of TriNet (NYSE: TNET).

Richard is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor and professional speaker with a passion for new business development. He has been named the "Youngest Entrepreneur" by the New York Times and appeared in a wide variety of radio, TV and print publications nationwide. Foster currently serves as President of Foster Management & Holdings, the holdings company for his numerous business investments and ventures. He also serves on the board and is actively involved in an executive capacity in several of his companies. Richard is heavily involved in building up the Long Island technology community. He is a co-founder of LaunchPad LI, serves on the Board of Directors of LISTnet and is a Board member at the Long Island Angel Network.

Since 2008, Burton M. Goldfield has served as President and CEO of TriNet, a strategic partner to small businesses for payroll, HR, benefits, employment law compliance and risk reduction. Since joining TriNet, Burton has transformed the company into a leading cloud-based HR provider and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). With offices throughout America, Burton has 25 years of experience directing corporate strategy and operations for leading software companies Hyperion, IBM, Rational, and Ketera. He received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA from Villanova University.

How does a startup determine its valuation?

How does an early stage investor value a startup?

What can a startup do to make itself an attractive target for acquisition?

How should a startup identify potential strategic acquirers?

What are some guidelines for navigating the negotiation process?

The interactive dialogue and discussion will address some common questions startups have about acquisitions and valuation:

After the talk, companies Teedot, Sweigh and FlightPartner will pitch a panel of investors from the Long Island Angel Network and New York Angels – ‘Shark Tank’ Style. Continue the conversation with your peers and enjoy some complimentary beer, wine and hors d'oeuvres at the demo and networking reception.

Thursday, May 15, 2014, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (ET)

LaunchPad Huntington, 315 Main St., Huntington, NY 11743

The event is free; registration required. Register here

