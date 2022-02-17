Inc. Magazine Names TriNet to Its Exclusive Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — the Inc.500|5000

As Six-Time Honoree, TriNet was Added to Inc. 500 Hall of Fame and Inc. 5000 Honor Roll

magazine ranked TriNet , a leading cloud-based provider of HR services , on its seventh annual Inc. 500|5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s emerging businesses. TriNet joins LivingSocial, CDW as well as its clients oDesk and Memeo among other prominent brands featured on this year’s list.

In a stagnant economic environment, median growth rate of 2013 Inc. 500|5000 companies is an impressive 142 percent. The companies on this year’s list created over 520,000 jobs in the past three years. Aggregate revenue among the honorees reached $241 billion.

"During the past three years, TriNet has experienced tremendous growth and adoption of our cloud-based HR services," said Burton M. Goldfield. "Small and medium-sized businesses drive the U.S. economy. Inc.’s annual list showcases the best performing companies, and we’re honored to be part of it - together with TriNet customers like oDesk, Memeo and others. It’s no surprise to see our clients included, since they are able to intently focus on business performance while letting TriNet handle HR, benefits, payroll, employment risk mitigation and compliance."

"Not all the companies in the Inc. 500 | 5000 are in glamorous industries, but in their fields they are as famous as household name companies simply by virtue of being great at what they do. They are the hidden champions of job growth and innovation, the real muscle of the American economy,” says Eric Schurenberg.

The 2013 Inc. 500|5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2009 to 2012. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2009. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2012. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2009 is $100,000; the minimum for 2012 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at www.inc.com/500.

TriNet is a trusted strategic HR partner to small businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet's solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks, and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur's focus on their core business functions. From employee benefits and payroll processing to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's Professional Employer Organization (PEO) expertise and best in class systems relieve clients of many of the day to day administrative burdens that distract them from building and growing their businesses. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and financial services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com

