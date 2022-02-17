01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TRINET & HARRIS...
Press Releases

TriNet & Harris Poll Webinar: Industry-Wide Pulse Survey Results - Hard Data, Human Truths and the State of Small and Medium-Size Business During COVID-19

DUBLIN, Calif.—May 19, 2020 –


WHAT:

Webinar - Industry-Wide Pulse Survey Results:
Hard Data, Human Truths and the State of SMBs

There is no playbook for this pandemic. Everyone is adapting as they go—and it is undeniably challenging. Especially for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) who often don’t have visibility into how other business are coping with and surmounting the challenges created by this crisis.

TriNet, in collaboration with The Harris Poll, will discuss the results of a series of industry-wide pulse surveys conducted with SMBs, beyond TriNet’s own customers, between April 3 - May 8. This webcast will shed light on how SMBs are dealing with and emerging from COVID-19

WHO:

Michael Mendenhall, senior vice president, chief marketing officer and chief communications officer, TriNet

John Gerzema, CEO The Harris Poll

WHEN:

Thursday, May 21 | 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET


WHERE:

Register here to join the webinar. If unable to attend, register here and TriNet will email you a link to the recording.


About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Investorrelations@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Fatima Afzal
TriNet
Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com / PR@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7265


TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Latest Press Releases

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 22, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

March 18, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Group, Inc. Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $300 Million of its Common Stock

February 17, 2022

TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.

