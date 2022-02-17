Massachusetts Tech Industry Shows Employment Growth and Innovation According to SMBeat

Barnett Shale Gas Boom Boosts Construction Industry Growth in Texas for Decades

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – June 4, 2013 – TriNet’s SMBeat, a detailed monthly analysis of trends in key human capital economic indicators for small businesses, reports the technology industry continues to lead the way of innovation and employment for many cities across the U.S. TriNet companies in the technology vertical saw a 0.86% increase in job growth. In particular, the Massachusetts tech industry reestablished itself as an epicenter for innovation, with renewed vitality and niche markets for tech entrepreneurs. SMBeat data supports this trend and confirms a job increase of 2.04% in the Bay State.

SMBeat also reports good news for the construction industry in Texas. Bolstered by the Barnett Shale gas boom across the state, construction jobs in Texas saw a 6.68% increase. The impact will help Texas in the future, as this boom is expected to result in multiple decades of growth in the industry[1]. Already, the housing market in North Texas surged in April with a 30% increase in sales. This marks one of the largest percentage increases on record for the area since 1998. [2]

In employment news across the U.S., May numbers show that Colorado and New York experienced the lowest unemployment rates since the Great Recession of 2007-2009. New York’s unemployment rate went down to 7.8%, the lowest rate since March 2009[3]. At the same time, Colorado employment increased by 54,700 jobs while the number of unemployed residents in the state decreased by 32,600 and the Centennial State experienced strong month-over-month gains[4]. Across the U.S., overall hiring rates for TriNet companies marginally outpaced terminations, which contracted to 1.45% while new hires increased by 2.1%.

