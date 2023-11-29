WHO: Joseph Wegreke, PHR, Director, Human Capital Consulting, TriNetJoseph is a dynamic HR professional with a breadth of experience in talent acquisition, employee relations, benefits and compliance. He has more than 15 years experience in HR, including the past nine as a part of TriNet’s Human Capital Consulting group. He currently serves as director for clients in the Midwest and East Coast markets, where he oversees human capital consulting and provides assistance with employer-related compliance and risk management. Joseph earned a Bachelors of Business Management from Loyola University of Chicago and has achieved a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) Designation.
WHAT: “Navigating the ACA” A reception and discussion with TriNet's Joseph Wegreke
WHEN: Wednesday, November 6, 2013, 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM CST
WHERE: Civic Opera Building, 6th Floor, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606
WHY: Join TriNet and the Illinois Technology Association for a reception and discussion on the Affordable Care Act.
Undoubtedly, you have many questions about how the Affordable Care Act will affect your business:
Don’t miss this chance to mingle with fellow entrepreneurs and influencers and learn how the Affordable Care Act will impact your business.
MORE: Tickets are free, but space is limited. Register here.
CONTACT:
Jock Breitwieser Michelle Sieling
TriNet Bond PR
Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com Michelle@bondprus.com
510.875.7250 415.349.7434