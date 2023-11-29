About UsNews and PressNavigating the Affordable Care Act Reception and Discussion with Joseph Wegreke of TriNet
Navigating the Affordable Care Act Reception and Discussion with Joseph Wegreke of TriNet

WHO:           Joseph Wegreke, PHR, Director, Human Capital Consulting, TriNet

                    Joseph is a dynamic HR professional with a breadth of experience in talent acquisition, employee relations, benefits and compliance. He has more than 15 years experience in HR, including the past nine as a part of TriNet’s Human Capital Consulting group. He currently serves as director for clients in the Midwest and East Coast markets, where he oversees human capital consulting and provides assistance with employer-related compliance and risk management. Joseph earned a Bachelors of Business Management from Loyola University of Chicago and has achieved a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) Designation.

WHAT:         “Navigating the ACA” A reception and discussion with TriNet's Joseph Wegreke

WHEN:         Wednesday, November 6, 2013, 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM CST

WHERE:       Civic Opera Building, 6th Floor, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606

WHY:           Join TriNet and the Illinois Technology Association for a reception and discussion on the Affordable Care Act.

Undoubtedly, you have many questions about how the Affordable Care Act will affect your business:

  • How do you determine whether your business needs to offer coverage and to whom?
  • What type of coverage do you need to offer your employees?
  • What are the associated penalties if your business is not compliant?
  • What are the options to help you become compliant?
  • What was delayed until 2015?

Don’t miss this chance to mingle with fellow entrepreneurs and influencers and learn how the Affordable Care Act will impact your business.

MORE:         Tickets are free, but space is limited. Register here.

CONTACT:

Jock Breitwieser                                  Michelle Sieling

TriNet                                                   Bond PR

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com              Michelle@bondprus.com

510.875.7250                                       415.349.7434

